Mets vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 22

The Texas Rangers close out the home portion of their schedule with a three-game set against the New York Mets starting on Tuesday night.

The Rangers sit at .500 but hold a one-game lead over Houston in the AL West. They’ve won six of their last eight games, failing to sweep the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets got two wins against the Phillies to split that four-game set, but those are their only two wins in their last eight games.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Mets vs. Rangers on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Mets vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-192)

Rangers -1.5 (+157)

Moneyline

Mets +110

Rangers -133

Total

8 (Over -108/Under -112)

Mets vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Mets: Sean Manaea (5-7, 4.74 ERA)

Rangers: MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.67 ERA)

Sean Manaea bounced back against Baltimore last time out, allowing two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings before the Mets blew it in a 7-5 loss.

MacKenzie Gore allowed three runs on two hits with three walks and no strikeouts in four innings against the Red Sox in a 7-3 Rangers win last time out.

Mets vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): SNY, RSN

Mets record: 71-85

Rangers record: 78-78

Mets vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Sean Manaea OVER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-133)

Manaea’s four hits allowed against the Orioles ended a streak of five straight starts with at least five hits against the southpaw. He’s allowed at least five hits in 13 of his 17 starts this season, and the Rangers are great against left-handed pitching.

Texas’ .263 average vs. LHP is the second-best in the league, and the Rangers are going to be hungry at home with a playoff spot in sight.

Mets vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Rangers hold a one-game lead over the Astros in the AL West, with Houston three games back of the final Wild Card spot. Texas controls its destiny, and has been great at home this season at 44-34.

The Mets are just 2-6 in their last eight games, and Sean Manaea has struggled in the final weeks of the season. MacKenzie Gore hasn’t been a ton better, but the Rangers have gone the opposite 6-2 in their last eight games.

Texas also thrives against left-handed pitchers, going 27-19 vs. LHP (51-59 vs. RHP) on the season with the Mets just 17-26 against southpaws.

Pick: Rangers -133

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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