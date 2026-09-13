Mets vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

Things are even in the Subway Series this weekend, as the New York Yankees and New York Mets each took a game heading into Sunday’s series finale.

The Yankees remain four games out of first place in the AL East and in the top wild card spot in the American League, a great place to be with just a couple weeks left in the regular season.

Meanwhile, the Mets remain 11 games out of a playoff spot despite winning seven of their last 10. It’s been a disappointing season for Mets fans, but they could play spoiler to the Yankees’ division hopes with another win on Sunday.

Christian Scott (3.81 ERA) is on the mound for the Mets in this series finale against AL Cy Young candidate Cam Schlittler (2.01 ERA). Schlittler has posted six straight starts with one or fewer runs allowed.

As a result, the Yankees are pretty clear favorites at home in this series finale.

There has been a ton of rain in the New York area, so there’s a chance this game gets delayed on Sunday. Still, MLB will likely do everything it can to have these teams play since the regular season is nearing a close.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this rivalry matchup.

Mets vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Mets +1.5 (-143)

Yankees -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline

Mets: +153

Yankees: -186

Total

7.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mets vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers

Mets: Christian Scott (4-4, 3.81 ERA)

Yankees: Cam Schlittler (13-6, 2.01 ERA)

Mets vs. Yankees How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

How to Watch (TV): YES Network, SNY

Mets record: 69-79

Yankees record: 85-63

Mets vs. Yankees Best MLB Prop Bets

Yankees Best MLB Prop Bet

Cam Schlittler 7+ Strikeouts (-173)

This season, Schlittler ranks in the 95th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 77th percentile in whiff percentage, punching out 220 batters in 178.2 innings of work.

The star right-hander has at least seven K’s in 19 of his 30 starts in 2026, including a nine-strikeout performance against the Mets, who picked up just two hits and one run against him in 6.2 innings.

The Mets are 19th in MLB in K’s per game (8.43) and have the 12th-highest strikeout rate. They should struggle a bit against Schlittler, who has punched out at least eight hitters in each of his last three starts.

Mets vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick

In today’s edition of Walk-Off Wagers – our MLB Best Bets column at SI – I shared why the Yankees are the bet to make in this series finale:

The Yankees dropped Game 2 of this series on Saturday, but they’re heavily favored at home with AL Cy Young candidate Cam Schlittler on the bump.

The right-hander has been lights out in the 2026 season, ranking in the 92nd percentile in expected ERA and the 85th percentile in expected BAA. Schlittler has a 2.01 ERA in the 2026 season, allowing one or fewer runs in each of his last six starts.

He’ll take on Mets righty Christian Scott (3.81 ERA), who has led his team to a 15-6 record in 21 appearances this season. I have a worry with Scott’s ability to induce ground balls (ninth percentile in the league in ground-ball rate) at a home-run friendly park like Yankee Stadium.

Plus, the Yankees are 19-11 with Schlittler on the mound, so I don’t want to read too much into Scott’s record for this bet.

The Yankees are ahead of the Mets in several offensive categories, including OPS, runs scored and Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). The Mets are in the bottom 10 of the league in each of those statistics.

I’ll trust Schlittler – who is the better starter – to lead the Yankees to a win in the series finale.

Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-186 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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