Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Brewers vs. Rays Game 3, Jackson Chourio)

The Milwaukee Brewers have a commanding 2-0 series lead in the World Series, but they’re set as underdogs on Monday night in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has been dominant at home in the 2026 season, losing just once in the playoffs after a 55-26 showing at Tropicana Field in the regular season. So, can the Rays get back in the series?

The next three games are in Tampa Bay, but only 10 teams in the history of MLB have erased a 0-2 deficit in the World Series, with the New York Yankees last completing the feat in 1996. Can the Rays become the first team in 30 years to complete that comeback?

Freddy Peralta (1.08 ERA in the postseason) is on the mound in Game 3 with a chance to swing this series a bit back towards Tampa Bay, and he’ll take on Milwaukee’s Robert Gasser (1.00 in the playoffs). The Brewers came back from a 4-0 deficit in the first inning in Game 2, and they’ve come up with a ton of big hits in this postseason to reach their first World Series since 1982.

There are a ton of ways to bet on Game 3, but I’ve narrowed things down to just tow picks for Monday’s action.

MLB Best Bets for World Series Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-120) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+121)

Tampa Bay Rays Moneyline (-120) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

In the betting preview for Game 3 of the World Series, I shared why I think the Rays can win this matchup and avoid a 0-3 series hole:

Milwaukee has been extremely resilient in this series, especially in Game 2, but I’m taking the Rays to win Game 3 at home.

Tampa Bay has won all of Peralta’s starts in the playoffs, and it won his last six games in the regular season as well. Peralta has been lights out over the last couple of months, and the Rays have been a much better team at home as well.

Not only has Tampa Bay lost just one home game in the playoffs, but it was 55-26 at home in the regular season.

Milwaukee’s bullpen has been the story of the playoffs, but after a six-inning showing in Game 2, can we trust the Brew Crew to stitch together another bullpen game on Monday? Gasser has allowed just one run this postseason, but he’s gotten four and five outs in his two outings.

I don’t expect him to pitch deep into Game 3, especially against a Rays offense that hit .262 at home in the regular season.

Ultimately, I’m betting on the Rays not going quietly in this series, especially with their top starter (in the playoffs) on the mound.

Jackson Chourio OVER 1.5 Total Bases (+121)

Jackson Chourio came up with a massive hit late in Game 1 to secure the win for Milwaukee, and the star outfielder has been on fire in the postseason.

Chourio has back-to-back multi-hit games in the World Series, improving his postseason batting average to .284 all time. He hit .291 in the regular season and has three multi-hit games in the playoffs.

While the Brewers outfielder isn’t a major home-run hitter – he hit 25 in the regular season – he has gone deep twice in this playoff run as well. So, it’s very possible he clears this prop, making him a decent value at +121.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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