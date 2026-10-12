Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Dodgers vs. Brewers Game 2, Drew Rasmussen vs. Guardians)

Only four teams remain in the 2026 MLB Playoffs, meaning everyone is battling for a trip to the World Series on Monday night.

Both the NLCS and ALCS are in action, one of the few times in the next several days that both series will have a game on the same night:

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Milwaukee Brewers – NLCS Game 2

Cleveland Guardians @ Tampa Bay Rays – ALCS Game 2

The Brewers won Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night, allowing just one run with the bullpen getting 14 outs without allowing a single earned run. It was huge for the Brewers to take Jacob Misiorowski’s first start in this series.

Meanwhile, the Guardians are looking to stay hot after three straight wins over the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS. Cleveland became the first team since the 2017 New York Yankees to win in the division series after falling down 2-0. Ironically, New York completed that feat against Cleveland.

The Guardians are underdogs in Game 1 against the American League’s top team – the Tampa Bay Rays – who swept New York in the ALDS. Drew Rasmussen (2.67 ERA in the regular season) will be on the bump in Game 1.

There are plenty of ways to bet on these games, whether it’s in the prop market, on a side or a total.

Here’s a breakdown of my two favorite bets for Monday’s postseason action.

MLB Best Bets for Playoff Games on Monday, Oct. 12

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Drew Rasmussen 6+ Strikeouts (-128)

Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-126) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Drew Rasmussen 6+ Strikeouts (-128)

In today’s betting preview for the Guardians vs. Rays matchup, I shared why I like Rasmussen to have a big game in his second postseason start in 2026:

During the regular season, the Guardians averaged just 7.83 strikeouts per game, but Rasmussen recorded six or more K’s in both of his starts against them.

The righty had nine K’s and allowed just one hit in his last start against Cleveland, and he dominated the New York Yankees in the ALDS, striking out 10 in 8.0 innings of work in Game 1.

Rasmussen ranked in the 75th percentile in strikeout percentage in the regular season, and he’s worked deep into games time and time again for Tampa Bay.

This prop has come down with the Guardians' low strikeout rate, but I still think Rasmussen is alive to get there. He has six or more K’s in 16 of his 31 outings (including playoffs) in 2026.

Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline (-126) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

I’m backing Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Dodgers in Game 2, even against youngster Logan Henderson. I explained my pick in today’s Dodgers vs. Brewers betting preview:

Game 2 will be Yamamoto’s 12th postseason appearance in his MLB career, and he has an insane 2.14 ERA.

The Dodgers’ right-hander has led them to a win in 10 of his 11 postseason appearances, including a four-hit gem against Atlanta in the 2026 NLDS.

Oddsmakers clearly believe that he has an advantage over Logan Henderson, who is making just the second playoff appearance of his MLB career. The Brewers won the youngster’s first postseason start against San Diego, but he lasted just five innings in that game.

So, there’s a chance Milwaukee will need to tax a bullpen that had to get 14 outs after Jacob Misiorowski lasted just 4.1 innings in Game 1. The Brewers bullpen is one of the best in MLB, so that may not be a major issue – even without a rest day in between these games.

Still, I lean with the Dodgers to take Game 2. The L.A. offense has been shaky in the postseason, hitting just .207, but there’s a ton of talent across the board.

Ultimately, I don’t want to fade Yamamoto, who only has two postseason outings where he allowed three or more runs. If there’s any Dodgers pitcher to trust in this series, it’s him.

The Dodgers also didn’t have to use all their bullpen bullets since they had to get just 24 outs in Game 1 and Tarik Skubal lasted five innings. In what should be a close series, I’m expecting L.A. to even things up on Monday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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