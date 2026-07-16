Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Mets-Phillies, Phils Slugger)

After hosting the All-Star festivities earlier this week, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets face off at Citizens Bank Park in the lone game on Thursday night.

The Phillies and Mets both had slow starts to the season and fired their managers, but have gone in different directions since then.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, July 16.

MLB Best Bets for Thursday, July 16

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies (-135) vs. New York Mets

Christian Scott UNDER 15.5 Outs (-129)

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+171)

Philadelphia Phillies (-135) vs. New York Mets

The Phillies went into the break having won their last two games and three of their last four contests. They now have a long homestand after Citizens Bank Park was preparing for the All-Star festivities leading into the break.

The Phils have gone 25-21 at home this season while the Mets are just 19-29 on the road. Philadelphia has also won four of six meetings against New York this season, including two of three in Philadelphia last month.

Christian Scott has been solid for the Mets, but he rarely throws deep into games. Aaron Nola has been very up and down for the Phillies and had two strong starts before the break.

I’ll back the better team as home favorites to start the second half with a win.

Christian Scott UNDER 15.5 Outs (-129) at Phillies

Scott has been one of the Mets’ better starting pitchers this season with a 2-1 record and 3.17 ERA. However, his one issue is that he usually gets pulled before completing five innings.

The right-hander has gone UNDER 15.5 outs in 10 of 12 starts this season. That includes 4.1 innings against the Phillies back on June 27.

With a rested bullpen, I expect the Mets to limit Scott to a maximum of five innings again on Thursday night.

Kyle Schwarber to Hit a Home Run (+171)

Kyle Schwarber came up just short in the Home Run Derby on Tuesday night, and he’ll be swinging for the fences per usual again as the Phillies return to action tonight.

Schwarber has hit 19 of his 32 home runs at home this season, and 21 of his longballs have come against right-handed pitching. He also has five dingers in six games against the Mets this year.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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