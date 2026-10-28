Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays-Brewers World Series Game 5, Jacob Misiorowski)

There will be a Game 5.

The Tampa Bay Rays rallied in the 12th inning for a walk-off win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4. There were no runs scored between the sixth and 11th innings, but Cooper Pratt’s home run opened the scoring in the 12th, and the Rays’ rally finished it off.

Jacob Misiorowski now gets the ball on full rest for Milwaukee, while Tampa Bay has yet to reveal its pitching plans – the Rays don’t have many great options, though.

The Brewers will be headed back to Milwaukee after Game 5. The only question is if it’ll be the World Series trophy or the Rays joining them.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Oct. 28.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Oct. 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Milwaukee Brewers (-141) at Tampa Bay Rays

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 3.5 Hits Allowed (-126)

Milwaukee Brewers (-141) at Tampa Bay Rays

I explained in the World Series Game 5 betting preview why I expect the Brewers to close it out tonight:

The Rays’ decision to start Drew Rasmussen in Game 2 rather than Game 1 is coming back to haunt them. They wanted to give their ace an extra day heading into the World Series, but now they have to cobble together a pitching plan in a must-win Game 5 or go into uncharted territory with Rasmussen on three days’ rest. The Rays got four innings out of Griffin Jax last night, but they had to use six arms out of the ‘pen.

Meanwhile, Jacob Misiorowski is locked and loaded for his second start of the series. He allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk in the Game 1 win at home.

That type of advantage on the mound is huge in any game, especially so when the teams played for 12th inning the night before. With a whole offseason to rest up ahead, the leash should be off of Misiorowski after the Brewers used seven pitchers out of the bullpen in Game 4.

The Brewers closed at -186 in Game 1. Even factoring in the home-field advantage, this is a good price on Misiorowski and Milwaukee to win the World Series tonight.

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 3.5 Hits Allowed (-126)

I also broke down why I like the Rays to still be able to get a handful of hits off the Brewers ace:

Jacob Misiorowski has been missing fewer bats in the postseason. He’s barely above a strikeout per inning with 14 punchouts in 13.1 frames, and he’s allowed 13 hits in those innings. This comes after allowing just 5.3 hits per nine innings in the regular season.

Misiorowski has allowed at least four hits in all three playoff starts this year, including Game 1 in Milwaukee. I’m expecting him to have a longer leash tonight, which adds to my confidence in this bet.

I would also consider fading Misiorowski in the strikeout department. It was profitable at UNDER 6.5 in Game 1, but 5.5 is a bit too high for me to give out as a best bet.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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