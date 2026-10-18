Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Rays vs. Guardians ALCS Game 5, Chase DeLauter)

Game 5 of the ALCS is a huge swing game, as the winner will take a 3-2 series lead back to Tampa Bay for Game 6 on Monday night.

The Tampa Bay Rays and Drew Rasmussen are favored on the road in Game 5 against Guardians lefty Parker Messick and Co. Both of the starters were on the losing side of things early in the series, though neither pitched poorly.

Rasmussen allowed just two runs over six frames in a loss in Game 1 while Messick allowed three unearned runs in a 3-1 loss in Game 2. So, who has the edge in Game 5?

All postseason long, the SI Betting team is sharing our favorite bets for every single playoff game.

Here’s a look at one prop and a total that I’m targeting in Game 5.

MLB Best Bets for ALCS Game 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians UNDER 6.5 (-118)

Chase DeLauter OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs RBIs (+120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians UNDER 6.5 (-118)

In today’s betting preview for the Rays vs. Guardians matchup, I explained why I like the UNDER:

These are the two best starters on each team, and they’ve allowed just two total earned runs in this series.

Rasmussen was lights out in the wild card round, allowing one hit across eight scoreless frames in a win over the New York Yankees, and he allowed just two runs in the Game 1 loss before the Tampa Bay bullpen imploded.

There is always a worry about bullpens in the playoffs, but these teams have solid marks in 2026. The Guardians have a 2.87 postseason ERA from their ‘pen while the Rays sit at 3.70.

Messick didn’t even allow an earned run in 3-1 loss in Game 2, and both he and Rasmussen ranked in the 85th percentile or better in expected ERA during the regular season.

I’ll trust these starters to lead the way in Game 5.

Chase DeLauter OVER 1.5 Hits, Runs RBIs (+120)

Cleveland Guardians youngster Chase DeLauter has made a major impact in this series, picking up five hits, three RBIs and three runs scored in four games. Overall, he’s hitting .294 with two doubles in a homer in the 2026 postseason.

He also went 1-for-3 against Rasmussen in the series opener, and he’s 2-for-4 against him in the regular season in his career. So, there’s a path to success for DeLauter, even though Rasmussen has been one of the best pitchers in the American League in 2026.

DeLauter is dangerous against right-handed pitching, homering 13 times while posting an .808 OPS during the regular season. I think he’s a pretty solid value at +120 in this market, especially since he recorded seven hits, runs and RBIs in Game 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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