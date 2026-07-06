Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees-Rays, Mets-Braves, Rockies-Dodgers)

There are just eight games on the MLB schedule on Monday, including a matinee in Kansas City between the Phillies and Royals.

That leaves a seven-game night slate with a few divisional matchups to open the week. The Yankees visit the Rays, the Braves host the Mets, and the Rockies visit the Dodgers.

I’m targeting a trio of favorites in my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, July 6.

MLB Best Bets for Monday, July 6

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tampa Bay Rays (-115) vs. New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves (-132) vs. New York Mets

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-114) vs. Colorado Rockies

Tampa Bay Rays (-115) vs. New York Yankees

The Rays have leapfrogged the Yankees to take the lead in the AL East in recent weeks.

It’s been a summer to forget so far for New York, who has lost nine of its last 10 games and 12 of its last 15 dating back to June 23. On the flip side, the Rays won nine in a row prior to dropping their last two games in Houston.

The Rays are now back at home, where they’re a mighty impressive 31-12 on the season. That includes a sweep against the Yankees back in April.

Cam Schlittler has been hittable recently, and Griffin Jax has been solid for the Rays. I’ll take Tampa Bay tonight as a short home favorite.

Atlanta Braves (-132) vs. New York Mets

The Braves won the first two games of this four-game set before the Mets hung on for a 10-9 victory on Sunday.

That win ended a three-game losing streak for the Mets, but New York has failed to win two games in a row since June 17 and 18. The Mets are just 3-12 in their 15 games since then.

Atlanta hit a speed bump last week, but has since bounced back with three wins in its last five games.

I don’t trust Freddy Peralta despite one good start against Atlanta last month. He has a 5.40 ERA (19 ER in 31.2 IP) on the road this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (-114) vs. Colorado Rockies

The Dodgers welcome the Rockies to town after taking three of four against the Padres over the weekend. Los Angeles has now won four straight series, going 10-2 since dropping two straight to the Orioles on June 20 and 21.

The Rockies are back out on the road after a successful homestand against the Marlins and Giants. Colorado is 22-25 at home, but that drops to just 15-29 on the road this season.

The Dodgers have 59 wins this season, and 44 of them have been by at least two runs. Similarly, 42 of Colorado’s losses have come by margin. Los Angeles did just sweep the Rockies with a run differential of 24-10 in May.

Finally, the Dodgers are 17-8 vs. LHP while the Rockies are 8-16 in this battle of left-handers.

Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you make your first $5 bet .

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.