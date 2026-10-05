Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Yankees vs. Rays, Gavin Williams vs. White Sox)

After a day off on Sunday, the American League Division Series resumes with a pair of games on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox look to take 2-0 series leads.

Tampa Bay picked up a 1-0 win over the New York Yankees in Game 1, but it is an underdog at home in Game 2 against Cam Schlittler – the favorite to win the AL Cy Young this season.

In the AL Central battle between Chicago and the Cleveland Guardians, Cleveland is favored at home in Game 2 after getting shut out in Game 1.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this matchup, and I have a one game pick and one player prop for Monday’s action.

MLB Best Bets for ALDS Playoff Games on Monday

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 6.5 (-105)

Gavin Williams 8+ Strikeouts (-122)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays UNDER 6.5 (-105)

The Game 2 starting pitching matchup between the Yankees and Rays is perfect for an UNDER bet on Monday night, especially after neither offense got anything going on Saturday.

Cam Schlittler (0.87 ERA in his postseason career) and Freddy Peralta (0.79 ERA) over his last six starts to end the regular season, both come into this matchup in elite form.

Drew Rasmussen blanked this New York offense, which didn’t exactly dominate during the regular season. New York was 26th in the league in batting average during the regular season and just 14th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) despite hitting the second-most home runs in MLB.

Let’s not discount what Gerrit Cole and the Yankees did on the mound in Game 1, either. The Rays only scored on a solo home run and had just five hits on the night.

So, things may be even tougher on Tampa Bay with Schlittler – the AL Cy Young favorite – on the mound. Schlittler had a start this season with eight innings and one run allowed against Tampa Bay.

I don’t love betting against the Rays at home, when they're set as underdogs, so I’d much rather bet on a low-scoring affair.

Tampa Bay has hit the UNDER in 52.5 percent of games this season, including 53.8 percent at home. I expect both offenses to struggle again in Game 2.

Gavin Williams 8+ Strikeouts (-122)

During the regular season, Guardians right-hander Gavin Williams made four appearances against the White Sox, picking up eight strikeouts once and at least six K’s in every game.

Chicago finished the regular season 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game (9.24) and with the fifth-highest strikeout rate (24.1 percent) in the league. Williams has elite strikeout stuff, ranking in the 94th percentile in whiff percentage and the 97th percentile in strikeout percentage.

The Guardians need a win on Monday, and I wouldn’t be shocked if they have a longer leash with Williams after their bullpen pitched more than half of Game 1. During the regular season, Williams had eight or more K’s in 15 of his 32 outings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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