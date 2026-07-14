Mystics vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, July 14

The Washington Mystics have given the Toronto Tempo some trouble in the 2026 season, beating them by three points in their season opener in Toronto and one point in their second meeting.

Now, the Mystics are set as small favorites on the road as they look to remain above .500 this season on Tuesday.

Toronto is coming off an impressive win over the New York Liberty on Sunday, riding yet another 30-point game from Marina Mabrey. The Tempo have been without guards Kiki Rice and Brittney Sykes as of late, and they’re listed as out for Tuesday’s contest.

This is a standalone game on Tuesday since the Connecticut Sun and Portland Fire are playing a morning matchup, so WNBA fans can lock on these two Eastern Conference squads that are in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the league.

Here’s a breakdown of Tuesday’s game, including the odds, injuries, prop bets and a prediction.

Mystics vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mystics -1.5 (-105)

Tempo +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Mystics: -115

Tempo: -105

Total

170.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Mystics vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 14

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV, MNMT, The Sports Network, WNBA League Pass

Mystics record: 11-10

Tempo record: 10-13

Mystics vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Mystics Injury Report

None to report

Tempo Injury Report

Temi Fagbenle -- questionable

Kiki Rice -- out

Brittney Sykes -- out

Mystics vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Marina Mabrey has been on fire for the Tempo as of late, scoring 30 or more points in four of her last seven games. She’s scored at least 23 points in five of those matchups, and she could have a major role once again with the Tempo set to be short-handed on Tuesday.

Mabrey dropped 27 points in both of her meetings with the Mystics this season, and her usage is way up as of late. The star guard has 17 or more shots in six of her last seven games, pushing her season average to 15.7 shots per night.

Plus, Mabrey has been super efficient, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range. I expect her to have another big game on Tuesday.

Mystics vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the OVER in this Eastern Conference battle:

The Tempo have struggled on the defensive end all season long, ranking 13th in the WNBA in defensive rating and 14th opponent points per game.

While Washington’s offensive rating is the worst in the league this season, it did score 86 points in a 86-85 win over Toronto the last time these teams met. After a low-scoring season opener, the Tempo have transformed into one of the best offenses in the league, ranking fourth in points per game and fourth in pace.

That has led to the Tempo hitting the OVER in 15 of their 23 games in the 2026 campaign, which is tied for the second-highest percentage in the league.

Washington’s offense has been up and down in 2026, but I think it’ll score enough to clear this total on Tuesday night. It’s worth noting that these teams combined for 171 points in their last meeting, and Toronto has combined for over 170.5 points in seven of 10 games since then.

Pick: OVER 170.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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