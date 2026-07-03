Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest Odds, Prediction and Best Bet for Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo

There’s nothing more American on the Fourth of July than eating a few hot dogs. Other than watching Joey Chestnut eat more than you’ll eat in an entire year in 10 minutes, of course.

Jaws is back, and the odds say he’ll cruise to an 18th men’s division Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest belt. He’s a massive -2000 favorite to win the men’s title. The real question is whether he can set a new record. The odds there say no there, but a classic Chestnut gorging is expected.

Miki Suco, likewise, is expected to dominate the women’s division. She’s -1600 to come out on top and win her 12th women’s title. Likewise, she is not expected to set a new record.

Let’s get into the odds and best bets ahead of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest on the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. All odds are from DraftKings.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Men's Field

Joey Chestnut

Patrick Bertoletti

James Webb

Geoffrey Esper

Nick Wehry

Max Stanford

Gideon Oji

Radim Dvoracek

George Chiger

Derek Hendrickson

Cameron Meade

Jerome Burns

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Women's Field

Miki Sudo

Michelle Lesco

Larell Marie Mele

Tandra Childress

Katie Prettyman

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Broadcast Schedule

Date: July 4, 2026

July 4, 2026 Women’s Contest : 10:45 A.M. ET ESPN+/ESPN App

10:45 A.M. ET ESPN+/ESPN App Men’s Contest: Noon ET ESPN2

2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Men’s Odds

Joey Chestnut −2000

Patrick Bertoletti +900

James Webb +3000

Geoffrey Esper +3500

Nick Wehry +4000

Max Stanford +6000

Gideon Oji +10000

Radim Dvoracek +12000

George Chiger +12000

Derek Hendrickson +20000

Cameron Meade +25000

Jerome Burns +25000

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Women's Odds

Miki Sudo −1600

Michelle Lesco +700

Larell Marie Mele +5000

Tandra Childress +7500

Katie Prettyman +12000

Joey Chestnut Hot Dog Odds OVER/UNDER

Joey Chestnut’s Total hot dogs and buns consumed is at 70.5 at -175 odds on the OVER at DraftKings. That is the same number DK set last year . Chestnut finished exactly at that number, eating 70.5 hot dogs. That was his most since setting the record of 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021. His odds to set a new record OVER 76 are +400 on YES and -600 on No.

Miki Sudo Hot Dog Odds OVER/UNDER

As of writing, there is no specific over/under market on Miki Sudo. However, there is a total for how many hot dogs and buns Chestnut and Sudo will eat combined, with that number sitting at 110.5 with -140 odds on the OVER at DK. That would suggest Sudo’s total is 40.0 hot dogs. There’s also a market for Sudo setting a new record, which would be OVER 51 hot dogs. Yes is +500 at DK and -900 on No.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Betting Predictions and Best Bets

It’s fair to say Sudo and Chestnut will win. But I pretty much only bet the props in this market. Given the historical significance of this Fourth of July, I see Chestnut going for broke and trying to reach his record. 76 has a nice ring to it, considering it was 1776 when the Declaration was signed. Even if he falls short of that number, I see him clearing 70.5.

Joey Chestnut OVER 70.5 -175 (DraftKings)

Sticking with Jaws, I like him to demolish the field as he did last year. The closest competitor to Chestnut was Patrick Bertoletti, who ate 46.5 hot dogs last year. I’m betting Chestnut to win by 20+ dogs at +175 odds. Even if Bertoletti or someone else gets to 49 or 50 hot dogs, I’m sticking with a big performance by Jaws.

Winning Margin 20+ hot dogs +175 (DraftKings)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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