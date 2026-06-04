NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Set as Favorites After Game 1 vs. Spurs

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is in the books, and the New York Knicks have taken a 1-0 series lead, upsetting the San Antonio Spurs behind 30 points by Jalen Brunson, who has taken over as the favorite to win NBA Finals MVP.

They say a series doesn't begin until a road team wins a game. If that's the case, this series wasted no time getting underway. All of a sudden, the Spurs have their backs up against the wall, needing to win Game 2 on Friday night to tie the series at 1-1 before it heads back to Madison Square Garden.

Before we start looking ahead to Game 2, let's take a look at how last night's win for the Knicks affected their odds of winning their first NBA Championship since 1973.

All odds listed in this article are via DraftKings Sportsbook

NBA Championship Odds After Game 1

Knicks -140

Spurs +120

NBA Finals Exact Outcome Odds

Spurs Win 4-3 +300

Knicks Win 4-2 +310

Spurs Win 4-2 +600

Knicks Win 4-0 +600

Knicks Win 4-1 +650

Knicks Win 4-3 +700

Spurs Win 4-1 +900

The Knicks are now set as the -140 betting favorites, with an implied probability of 58.33%. Before Game 1, the Knicks were set at +155 underdogs with the Spurs set as -185 favorites. That means a road win for New York has completely flipped the odds heading into Game 2.

The good news for Spurs fans is that the betting favorite for the exact series outcome remains the Spurs winning in seven games at +300. The Knicks winning in six games is right behind that at +310. The two teams split their regular-season meetings this year. The Spurs won 134-132 on December 31, but the Knicks won the second meeting 114-89 on March 1. The Knicks also won the NBA Cup Final against the Spurs in December, 124-113.

Game 2 is set to take place in San Antonio and the Spurs are once against set as 5.5-point favorites and -230 on the moneyline. The total for the game is set at 214.5.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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