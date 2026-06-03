NBA Finals Odds: Knicks Gaining Momentum to Win Series vs. Spurs Ahead of Game 1

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs is finally here.

And, ahead of tip off on Wednesday night, the odds to win the series are starting to shift.

San Antonio entered this series as a -205 favorite to win the title at DraftKings, with the Knicks set as +170 underdogs. New York has been behind San Antonio in the odds to win the title for most of the 2025-26 season -- including the playoffs -- so the opening line for this matchup wasn't a major surprise.

However, it appears the Knicks are gaining some momentum in the odds to win the title ahead of Wednesday's Game 1. New York is now down to a +155 underdog at DraftKings, and the Spurs have fallen from -205 to -185 to win the title. Victor Wembanyama and Co. are still clearly favored, but the current "correct score" odds have San Antonio winning in seven games as the most-likely outcome.

There are a ton of ways to bet on this series, and Game 1, which I shared some best bets for earlier on Wednesday.

When it comes to picking this series, the recent odds movement has not swayed my selection from earlier in the week, when I took New York to win in six games.

This line will fluctuate after each game, and it's possible a win in Game 1 would push San Antonio back to a 2/1 favorite -- or more. The Spurs are favored at home, where they were 32-8 in the regular season, on Wednesday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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