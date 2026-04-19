NBA Finals Odds: Lakers' Odds Skyrocket, Knicks, Nuggets Rise After Saturday's Playoff Games

Four Game 1 matchups took place in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs on Saturday, and we’ve already seen some major movement in the NBA Finals market.

The biggest shift came late on Saturday night after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers upset the Houston Rockets in Game 1. Kevin Durant (knee) was out of the lineup on Saturday, and his status going forward will be massive if Houston wants a chance to win this series.

Even with Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves out, the Lakers are gaining momentum in the latest Finals odds, as oddsmakers seem to think they have a real chance to advance to the Western Conference semifinals.

L.A. wasn’t the only team that jumped up in the odds on Saturday, as both the New York Knicks and Denver Nuggets made minor moves after winning – and covering – at home in Game 1.

Prior to Sunday’s four Game 1s, let’s take a look at the latest odds to win the NBA Finals this season.

Latest NBA Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Oklahoma City Thunder: +110

San Antonio Spurs: +500

Boston Celtics: +550

Denver Nuggets: +800

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1700

New York Knicks: +1700

Detroit Pistons: +2200

Houston Rockets: +9000

Los Angeles Lakers: +10000

Minnesota Timberwolves: +15000

Atlanta Hawks: +15000

Philadelphia 76ers: +20000

Toronto Raptors: +35000

Orlando Magic: +50000

Portland Trail Blazers: +70000

Phoenix Suns: +70000

Lakers Skyrocket in Latest Odds to Win NBA Finals

LeBron James turned back the clock, putting together a near triple-double against Houston to secure an upset win for the Lakers. James finished with 19 points, eight boards and 13 assists, and the L.A. defense suffocated Houston’s Durant-less offense.

The Lakers remain +185 underdogs to win the series, but their odds to win the NBA Finals went from +15000 to +10000 after Saturday’s win. On top of that, Houston dropped from +8000 to +9000 to win the title, and it could fall further if Durant also misses Game 2.

The long-term outlook for the Lakers all depends on the status of Doncic and Reaves, but James, Luke Kennard and others showed that the Lakers may be able to push this series to six or seven games even if the two star guards don’t return. If they do, there’s a real argument to be made that L.A. can win this series.

Knicks Move Into Tie With Cavs For Second-Best Finals Odds in East

The Knicks entered the first round of the playoffs as the smallest favorite to advance in the entire NBA, but they have quickly flipped that with a strong Game 1 win over Atlanta.

New York went from -275 to -425 to win the series with the Hawks, and it jumped from +1800 to +1700 in the odds to win the Finals – tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Only the Boston Celtics (+550) have better odds to win the title this season amongst Eastern Conference teams.

The Knicks made the Eastern Conference Finals last season, and oddsmakers may take them even more seriously as contenders if they can win Game 2 on Monday night.

Nuggets Climbing in Latest NBA Finals Odds

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets entered the playoffs with the fourth-best odds to win the NBA Finals, and they remain in that spot after taking Game 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the Nuggets moved up from +850 to +800 to win the title while Minnesota tumbled down the oddsboard, going from +10000 to +15000 – now behind both Houston and the Lakers.

Denver’s offense is the best in the NBA, and it showed on Saturday that it can get stops against a tough Minnesota team, rallying from an early first-quarter deficit to win by 11.

The Nuggets were one of my favorite bets to win the Finals before the playoffs started, and they’re still worth a look at +800 after their Game 1 win.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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