Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Canadiens-Hurricanes Game 1)

The Conference Finals got underway last night with the Vegas Golden Knights upsetting the Colorado Avalanche, but it did stay under the total to hit one of our best bets.

Things get started tonight in the Eastern Conference Final with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Carolina Hurricanes in a battle between two teams with opposite paths up to this point.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, May 21.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, May 20

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Hurricanes -1.5 (+130) vs. Canadiens

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (+114)

Taylor Hall OVER 0.5 Points (-125)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+130) vs. Canadiens

I broke down this pick in the Game 1 betting preview:

The Hurricanes didn’t have any trouble after nearly a week off ahead of their second-round series against a Flyers team that had two days off. They came out hot out of the gate, breaking the ice 91 seconds into the game and adding another goal just under six minutes later.

While the Flyers were competitive in a few games of the sweep, that wasn’t the case in Game 1.

I’m expecting a similar outcome tonight in Carolina. Montreal got outplayed in Game 7, with Buffalo outshooting the Habs 39-25. The Canadiens also got outshot 35-22 in Game 6 and 36-26 in Game 5.

If that’s what the Sabres were able to do against Montreal, a Carolina team that thrives on pressure and puck possession should be able to dominate, especially given the rest advantage.

Canadiens vs. Hurricanes UNDER 5.5 (+114)

I strongly considered making this my top best bet for this game, but I’m a bit wary of the Hurricanes running up the score.

It feels like the Sabres found a blueprint to slow down the Canadiens, and the Hurricanes are going to take that while applying their same pressure-packed style against a tired Montreal team.

The Hurricanes haven’t scored more than four goals in a game this postseason, and they had two empty-net tallies in one of those contests.

I foresee a 3-1 type of win for the Hurricanes tonight.

Taylor Hall OVER 0.5 Points (-125)

I explained why I’m taking Taylor Hall to find the scoresheet in the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes betting preview:

Taylor Hall has rediscovered his game as a veteran winger in Carolina. He’s joined a strong team and is able to play in a middle-six role, and he’s making the most of it in the playoffs.

After putting up 48 points in 80 games during the regular season, Hall has 12 points in 8 playoff games. He’s recorded a point in seven of those eight games, including four multi-point efforts.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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