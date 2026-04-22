Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Penguins vs. Flyers, Stars vs. Wild, Ducks vs. Oilers)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs continue on Wednesday with a trio of games on the docket.

I’m targeting a home favorite, a high-scoring game, and a road underdog for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, April 22.

NHL Best Bets for Wednesday, April 22

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Flyers (-120) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild OVER 5.5 (-130)

Anaheim Ducks +1.5 (-148) at Edmonton Oilers

Philadelphia Flyers (-120) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

I broke down this best bet in the Penguins vs. Flyers Game 3 betting preview:

The Flyers scratched out a 3-2 win in Game 1 before putting up a 3-0 victory in Monday night’s Game 2. Philadelphia actually played a better game in the one-goal win, but Dan Vladar stood tall in net for his first shutout with the Flyers, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Flyers appear to be in the Penguins’ heads, with Philadelphia’s youth outplaying Pittsburgh’s experience so far. Even the Flyers’ fourth line of Sean Couturier, Luke Glendening, and Garnet Hathaway is playing better than the Penguins’ future Hall of Famers.

I’m backing Philadelphia at home in what should be a raucous atmosphere on Wednesday night.

Dallas Stars at Minnesota Wild OVER 5.5 (-130)

I explained why I’m taking the OVER tonight in the Stars vs. Wild Game 3 betting preview:

There were 13 goals in the first two games of this series, and I don’t see things slowing down just yet. While it should tighten up as we get deeper into the series, Game 3 is typically one that’s still called pretty loosely, so we could see another eight or nine power plays combined as we did in the first two games of the series.

Including the regular season, there have been OVER 5.5 goals in five of the six meetings between these teams this year. That’s the way I’m going tonight.

Anaheim Ducks +1.5 (-148) at Edmonton Oilers

In the Ducks vs. Oilers Game 2 betting preview, I explained why I’m going with Anaheim on the puck line as my best bet:

The Oilers needed a furious comeback to avoid overtime and win the game, yet they're even bigger favorites at -198 than they closed in Game 1 (-178).

I’m tempted to take the Ducks outright at +164, and may split some of my bet on that, but getting Anaheim +1.5 at -148 seems too good to be true.

The Ducks are capable of keeping up with the Oilers offensively, and I’d rather take the +1.5 than lay six fewer cents on the OVER 6.5.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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