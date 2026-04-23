Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Sabres-Bruins, Hurricanes-Senators, Avalanche-Kings)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs have not disappointed so far, and we’ve been cashing some bets as well.

I swept all three picks on Wednesday night with the Flyers beating the Penguins, the Stars and Wild combining for seven goals, and the Ducks winning outright in Edmonton.

I’m targeting two low-scoring games and a road underdog for my picks tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Thursday, April 23.

NHL Best Bets for Thursday, April 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins UNDER 6.5 (-135)

Carolina Hurricanes (+102) at Ottawa Senators

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (-105)

Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins UNDER 6.5 (-135)

I broke down this pick in the Sabres vs. Bruins betting preview:

The oddsmakers have this game as a pick’em, and I can understand why. The Sabres have been the much better team all season long, but the Bruins have home-ice advantage and some playoff experience on their side.

If I had to pick a side it would be the home team, but I’m going with the UNDER 6.5 for my best bet tonight. There shouldn’t have been as many goals as there were in the first two series, and I think Boston will lock things down defensively at home.

Carolina Hurricanes (+102) at Ottawa Senators

I explained why I like the Hurricanes as road underdogs in the Game 3 betting preview :

The Hurricanes have been a tough out in the playoffs in recent years, especially in the first round. They play a style that wears down the opponent, and they now have the playoff experience to back it up.

The Senators may be able to steal a game at home, but I have to take the Hurricanes at plus odds.

Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings UNDER 5.5 (-105)

I’m expecting another low-scoring game in Los Angeles, as explained in the Avalanche vs. Kings betting preview :

The Avalanche have put on the clamps defensively over the last few weeks. After allowing eight goals to the Canucks on April 1, they finished the season 6-1-1 with just 10 goals against in those eight games. That has continued into the playoffs with two 2-1 victories.

If the Kings want to win the series they’re going to have to steal a low-scoring victory. I’ll take the UNDER again tonight in Los Angeles

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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