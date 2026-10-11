Is Nico Collins Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Texans vs. Titans in NFL Week 5)

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins missed two games earlier this season with a hamstring injury, but he's off the injury report and expected to play in Week 5 against the Tennessee Titans.

That's great news for a Houston team that is still in search of its first win this season after making the playoffs in 2025.

Collins missed Weeks 2 and 3 with the injury, but he returned in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys and immediately had a major impact. Collins finished that game with seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, even though he played less than 70 percent of Houston's offensive snaps.

Now, the star wideout takes on a winless Tennessee team that is just 27th in the NFL in EPA/Pass.

In his two games in 2026, Collins has been targeted 18 times, catching 14 passes for 193 yards and three scores. He should have a major workload in Week 5, and he is one of the top prop targets for the SI Betting team on Sunday.

Best Texans Prop Bet vs. Titans in NFL Week 5

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Nico Collins OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Earlier this week, SI Betting's Iain MacMillan shared his favorite prop bets for the Texans vs. Titans matchup, and he's expecting another big game from Collins:

The Houston Texans are a completely different team when Nico Collins is healthy. In his two games, he has racked up 14 receptions for 193 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There's no reason why he can't have another big game against a less-than-stellar Tennessee defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL in almost every pass-defense metric.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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