Texans vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 5

An AFC South team is going to get its first win of the season in Week 5 when the 0-4 Houston Texans take on the 0-4 Tennessee Titans.

Not many people are too surprised by the Titans' winless start, but few people would have expected the Texans to still be looking for their first win. They have won a playoff game in three straight seasons, and now need to get back on track in a hurry to have any hope of returning to the postseason.

You can find my best bet for this game in the Week 5 edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find my best props for this divisional showdown. Let's dive into them.

Texans vs. Titans Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cam Ward Longest Completion OVER 29.5 Yards (-110)

Nico Collins OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

Carnell Tate Anytime Touchdown (+390)

Cam Ward Longest Completion OVER 29.5 Yards (-110)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Cam Ward to have a completion of 30+ yards as my No. 7 prop for Week 5:

As I wrote about in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, the Texans' defense has been good on a down-to-down basis, supported by their high ranking in opponent success rate, but they have been susceptible to explosive plays. They have given up 17 passing plays of 20+ yards, which is the second-highest mark in the NFL. They have also given up three plays of 40+ yards.

As bad as Cam Ward has looked, I think he can connect on at least one deep throw in this game.

Nico Collins OVER 82.5 Receiving Yards (-111)

The Houston Texans are a completely different team when Nico Collins is healthy. In his two games, he has racked up 14 receptions for 193 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There's no reason why he can't have another big game against a less-than-stellar Tennessee defense that ranks in the bottom 10 of the NFL in almost every pass-defense metric.

Carnell Tate Anytime Touchdown (+390)

The Titans' rookie wide receiver, Carnell Tate, is coming into his own. He has yet to score a touchdown, but he has been by far the most effective receiver on this roster, having already racked up 22 receptions for 268 yards. It's only a matter of time that he scores his first NFL touchdown, and this week makes as much sense as any, so I'll take a shot at +390 odds.

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