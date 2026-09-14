Orioles vs. Mets Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, Sept. 14

The Baltimore Orioles are four games out of a playoff spot in the American League heading into their series with the New York Mets, which is a homecoming for O’s first baseman Pete Alonso.

Alonso spent the start of his career with the New York before signing with the Orioles this past offseason, and he’s put together a strong season to help the O’s hang around in the playoff picture.

Baltimore needs a strong finish to the regular season – and some help – to make the playoffs, and it’s set as an underdog on the road in this matchup.

Mets prospect Jonah Tong (4.80 ERA) is on the mound for his fifth outing of the campaign, and he’s coming off back-to-back outings where he’s allowed four earned runs. He’ll take Orioles right-hander Brandon Young (3.71 ERA), who has led the team to a 18-7 record in 25 starts.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interleague clash.

Orioles vs. Mets Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Orioles +1.5 (-206)

Mets -1.5 (+169)

Moneyline

Orioles: +103

Mets: -124

Total

8 (Over -105/Under -114)

Orioles vs. Mets Probable Pitchers

Baltimore: Brandon Young (9-4, 3.71 ERA)

New York: Jonah Tong (2-1, 4.80 ERA)

Orioles vs. Mets How to Watch

Date: Monday, Sept. 14

Time: 7:10 p.m. EST

Venue: Citi Field

How to Watch (TV): MASN, SNY

Orioles record: 72-78

Mets record: 69-80

Orioles vs. Mets Best MLB Prop Bets

Mets Best MLB Prop Bet

Francisco Lindor to Hit a Home Run (+434)

Francisco Lindor hasn’t hit for average in 2026, but he’s averaging over one homer per five games, including four homers over the last week. I shared in today’s edition of Daily Dinger why Lindor is worth a look against Brandon Young and the Orioles:

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has been limited to just 92 games in the 2026 season, but he’s still found a way to hit 20 home runs.

Lindor has gotten hot at the dish over the last week, homering four times in his six games while posting a .286 batting average and 1.069 OPS. He’s gone deep eight times in his last 24 games despite an under .200 average over that stretch.

So, if the five-time All-Star is starting to heat up overall at the plate, the homers should follow. Lindor also has a very favorable matchup with Baltimore’s Brandon Young on Monday.

Young has given up 20 home runs this season, including eight over his last five starts. He has a 5.33 ERA during that stretch with multiple games where he’s given up at least two long balls.

I don’t mind Lindor at this price, especially after he put together a big series against the Yankees over the weekend.

Orioles vs. Mets Prediction and Pick

Young has struggled over his last five starts, posting a 5.33 ERA, but the O’s may be live to pull off an upset in this game.

After all, they’ve won 72 percent of Young’s outings in the 2026 campaign, and the Mets have been far from a playoff team, sitting in last in the NL East. New York is six games under .500 at home this season, and it hasn’t exactly thrived in Tong’s appearances.

The young right-hander has given up 12 hits, 10 runs (eight earned) and eight walks in four outings (15.0 innings of work), and he struggled in his first start of the season, allowing four runs across five innings of work.

New York won that game against Miami, but the O’s have a lot more to play for than the Marlins and are No. 11 in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+). I wouldn’t be shocked if Baltimore pulls off an upset in this matchup.

Pick: Orioles Moneyline (+103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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