Packers vs. Jets Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Bet on Green Bay to Bounce Back on Road)

The Green Bay Packers blew yet another lead in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, continuing an issue that plagued them at the end of the 2026 season.

Now, Green Bay faces a potential must-win matchup on the road in Week 2 against Geno Smith and the New York Jets.

New York turned in an impressive showing on the road in Week 1, upsetting the Tennessee Titans as 1.5-point underdogs. The Jets’ offense was pretty elite on Sunday, ranking ninth in the NFL in EPA/Play.

Oddsmakers have set Geno and Co. as home dogs in Week 2 against a Packers team that remains without Micah Parsons. Green Bay has seen this line shift away from it after a 17-point loss to the Vikings, but it still is favored by more than a field goal. Can Jordan Love shake off some turnovers in the season opener and deliver a much-needed victory?

All season long, the SI Betting team plans to use the latest odds and our game analysis to predict the final score of every game, helping bettors lock down their plays on the spread, total and moneyline.

With the Packers in need of a win to avoid an 0-2 start, here’s my score prediction for this Week 2 clash.

Packers vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers -4.5 (+100)

Jets +4.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Packers: -205

Jets: +170

Total

44.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

The Packers are road favorites despite a Week 1 loss, but the odds could end up moving in the Jets’ favor by kickoff. The juice on the 4.5-point spread has moved towards New York, which picked up an upset win in Tennessee to open the season.



The total has also gone up a point from 43.5 to 44.5 ahead of Sunday’s clash.

Packers vs. Jets Score Prediction

I came away from Week 1 pretty impressed with the Jets’ play against the Titans, but I also didn’t have high expectations for Cam Ward and Co. in the 2026 season.

So, New York’s win may have given it a little too much of a bump ahead of Week 2 against Jordan Love and Co. The Packers had some bad defensive penalties and costly turnovers in a Week 1 loss to the Vikings, but they still ranked in the top half of the league in EPA/Play defensively and really didn’t let Minnesota do much through the air.

The Jets are going to have their hands full with this Green Bay passing attack, and I love betting on a potential playoff contender at this price when it can’t afford an 0-2 start.

SI Betting’s senior editor Iain MacMillan appears to agree with my thoughts, as he wrote in his Road to 272 column why he’s betting on a Packers bounce-back showing in Week 2:

There are certainly some legitimate questions surrounding the Green Bay Packers and their ability to hang on to second-half leads against good teams. Fortunately, I'm not buying that the New York Jets are one of those good teams after one solid win against a horrifically bad Titans team.

The positives for the Packers are that they finished the week fifth in defensive success rate and fifth in Net Yards per Play at +2.4. They outgained the Vikings 6.3 yards per play to 3.9 yards per play. Unfortunately, two turnovers and 12 penalties for 98 yards lost the game for them.

I have faith they can sharpen up in those areas and cruise past a Jets team I'm still convinced is bad.

There are some positives to take away for the Pack, and it’s a little easier to face the Jets on the road than a division rival on the road in Week 1.

Final Score Prediction: Packers 26, Jets 17

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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