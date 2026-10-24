Packers vs. Lions Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Detroit Win Crucial NFC North Showdown?)

A massive game for the NFC North standings takes place in Week 7, as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions come out of their bye week to take on the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love.

After a 1-2 start to the season, the Pack have won three games in a row, dominating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night in Week 6. Green Bay’s offense has been one of the more explosive passing games in the league, which is a concern for a short-handed Lions secondary that is dead last in the league in EPA/Play this season.

Plus, Josh Jacobs is in line to make his 2026 debut for the Packers, the first time they’ll be close to full strength on the offensive side of the ball.

Detroit (3-2) is looking to come out of the bye with a home win, and it’s been an elite offense with Jahmyr Gibbs and Goff leading the way. All four NFC North teams could make the playoffs this season, so head-to-head tiebreakers may loom large later on in 2026.

All season long, the SI Betting team is sharing final score predictions for every NFL game, a fun way to help bettors decide on spread, total and moneyline bets. I’m also out to hit a couple exact scores in the 2026 campaign.

This NFC North matchup is the highlight of the late slate on Sunday, as both teams are looking to get a leg up with everyone in this division over .500 through the first six-plus weeks of the season.

Packers vs. Lions Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +3 (-110)

Lions -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Packers: +140

Lions: -166

Total

53.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Lions remain three-point favorites on Sunday – the same price they opened at – but the total has moved up from 52.5 to 53.5 after another strong Green Bay showing in Week 6. The Lions’ defense has been one of the worst in the league this season, and oddsmakers seem to think a shootout is very possible.

Packers vs. Lions Score Prediction

This week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan continued his quest to bet on every NFL game in his Road to 272 column . In this matchup, he’s taking Detroit to come out of the bye with a win:

We all know how bad the Lions' defense has been this season, but they're getting some reinforcement coming off their bye week. Their star safety, Brian Branch, is set to make his first start of the season since suffering an injury last year. While he may not be able to completely turn this defense around himself, his boost to their secondary can't be understated.

All he has to do is help the Lions' defense force even just a few more punts, and if he can do that, Detroit is going to be in great shape. Their offense is one of the best in the league, ranking sixth in EPA per play and fifth in success rate.

Green Bay has been a much better defensive team than the Lions this season, and the return of Josh Jacobs should help boost a running game that has been one of the worst in the league.

While MacMillan is on the Lions to cover, I think this could be a high-scoring affair with the Packers’ big-play ability in the passing game. The Lions are dead last in the league in EPA/Play on defense and third on offense, hitting the OVER in all five of their games to date.

I’ll bet on that trend continuing with Detroit coming off the bye.

Final Score Prediction: Lions 30, Packers 27

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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