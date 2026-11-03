Packers vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
In this story:
The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots are both coming off a Week 8 win to improve to 5-3 on the season, putting them both firmly in the playoff hunt in their respective conferences. A sixth win this weekend would be big for either team, making Sunday's showdown a fascinating matchup.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 9 interconference duel.
Packers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Packers +2.5 (-102)
- Patriots -2.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Packers +128
- Patriots -152
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-112)
- UNDER 46.5 (-108)
Packers vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Packers record: 5-3
- Patriots record: 5-3
Packers vs. Patriots Betting Trends
- Patriots are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- The Packers have covered the spread in five straight games
- The UNDER is 5-0 in the Packers' last five games
- Patriots are 0-3 against the spread in their last three games
- The OVER is 5-0 in the Patriots' last five games
Packers vs. Patriots Injury Reports
Packers Injury Report
- Sean Rhyan, G - Questionable
- Zaire Franklin, LB - Questionable
- Travis Glover, OT - Questionable
- Christian Watson, WR - Questionable
- Micah Parsons, DE - PUP-R
Patriots Injury Report
- Hunter Henry, TE - Questionable
- TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Questionable
- Mack Hollins, WR - IR
- A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable
- Gabe Jacas, LB - Questionable
Packers vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch
- Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers
Jordan Love has played better this season than people are giving him credit for, averaging 280.8 passing yards per game with 16 touchdowns. He's getting no help from his run game, and his offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL. He has to continue to carry this offense if the Packers want to be a playoff team.
Packers vs. Patriots Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with Green Bay:
These two teams are much too similar not to take the side that's getting a field goal's worth of points. They are both teams that are led by efficient quarterbacks who have bad offensive lines and no run game. They are also two teams with defenses that have been better than people expected this season.
They rank sixth and seventh in net yards per play. The Patriots have the advantage in offensive EPA per play at sixth compared to 12th, but the Packers have the advantage in defensive EPA at seventh compared to the Patriots at 16th.
In my opinion, it's a coin-flip game, which leads to the question of how much you value the Patriots' home-field advantage. I think it's a 2-point advantage in this matchup, so I'll take the Packers getting 2.5.
Pick: Packers +2.5 (-102) via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days. Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets