Packers vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots are both coming off a Week 8 win to improve to 5-3 on the season, putting them both firmly in the playoff hunt in their respective conferences. A sixth win this weekend would be big for either team, making Sunday's showdown a fascinating matchup.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 9 interconference duel.

Packers vs. Patriots Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +2.5 (-102)

Patriots -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Packers +128

Patriots -152

Total

OVER 46.5 (-112)

UNDER 46.5 (-108)

Packers vs. Patriots How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Packers record: 5-3

Patriots record: 5-3

Packers vs. Patriots Betting Trends

Patriots are 3-2 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

The Packers have covered the spread in five straight games

The UNDER is 5-0 in the Packers' last five games

Patriots are 0-3 against the spread in their last three games

The OVER is 5-0 in the Patriots' last five games

Packers vs. Patriots Injury Reports

Packers Injury Report

Sean Rhyan, G - Questionable

Zaire Franklin, LB - Questionable

Travis Glover, OT - Questionable

Christian Watson, WR - Questionable

Micah Parsons, DE - PUP-R

Patriots Injury Report

Hunter Henry, TE - Questionable

TreVeyon Henderson, RB - Questionable

Mack Hollins, WR - IR

A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable

Gabe Jacas, LB - Questionable

Packers vs. Patriots Key Player to Watch

Jordan Love, QB - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love has played better this season than people are giving him credit for, averaging 280.8 passing yards per game with 16 touchdowns. He's getting no help from his run game, and his offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL. He has to continue to carry this offense if the Packers want to be a playoff team.

Packers vs. Patriots Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I made the case for taking the points with Green Bay:

These two teams are much too similar not to take the side that's getting a field goal's worth of points. They are both teams that are led by efficient quarterbacks who have bad offensive lines and no run game. They are also two teams with defenses that have been better than people expected this season.

They rank sixth and seventh in net yards per play. The Patriots have the advantage in offensive EPA per play at sixth compared to 12th, but the Packers have the advantage in defensive EPA at seventh compared to the Patriots at 16th.

In my opinion, it's a coin-flip game, which leads to the question of how much you value the Patriots' home-field advantage. I think it's a 2-point advantage in this matchup, so I'll take the Packers getting 2.5.

Pick: Packers +2.5 (-102) via FanDuel

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