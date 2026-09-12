Packers vs. Vikings Score Prediction for NFL Week 1 (Who Will Win Key NFC North Matchup?)

The Minnesota Vikings have tapped Kyler Murray as their starting quarterback as they take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

The Vikings went 9-8 to miss the playoffs last year, which continued their pattern of making the playoffs one year and then missing the next.

As for Green Bay, they once again made the playoffs but packed it in early, losing 31-27 to the Bears in the Wild Card round.

These NFC North rivals split their two meetings last season, with each home team getting a double-digit victory by holding the road squad to six and three points.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 1 matchup.

Packers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Packers +1.5 (-112)

Vikings -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Packers: +102

Vikings: -122

Total

46.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: Neither the spread nor total has moved since the odds opened for this Week 1 matchup.

Packers vs. Vikings Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Is Kyler Murray going to fix all of the Vikings' problems? Are they a competent quarterback away from being a playoff team? Maybe, but I need to see him look like his former self before I bet on them. With that said, I'm going to bet on a Packers team that I think is being slept on heading into this season. They don't seem to step up in big games when they need to, which has hurt the public's perception of them, but this is still a team that was sixth in offensive DVOA and seventh in Net Yards per Play a year ago.

In a near coin-flip game, I'm going to take the team that has a quarterback I can trust more in this Week 1 showdown.

Pick: Packers +1.5 (-110)

I can’t agree more with MacMillan on this one. I simply don’t believe that Murray can solve any of Minnesota’s problems, and may actually cause more issues for its offense.

While the Vikings beat the Packers 16-3 at home last year, that was a regular-season finale that didn’t mean much of anything for Green Bay.

This should be another dog fight with the Packers coming out on top.

Final Score Prediction: Packers 24, Vikings 23

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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