Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, July 5

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a 14-game lead in the NL West division and we haven’t even reached the All-Star break.

The defending champs are well on their way to another playoff berth, and they’re looking to create even more separation between them and the San Diego Padres on Sunday night. San Diego has lost eight games in a row, falling under .500 for the 2026 season.

Now, the Padres are +169 underdogs in this series finale with lefty JP Sears (6.97 ERA) set to take on Dodgers righty Emmet Sheehan (5.08 ERA).

Sheehan already has two starts against the Padres this season, allowing a combined five runs and seven hits in nine innings of work. The right-hander has led the Dodgers to an 8-7 record in 15 appearances this season, and he’ll look to outduel Sears, who is making just his third appearance in 2026.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this NL West rivalry matchup on Sunday night.

Padres vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres +1.5 (-117)

Dodgers -1.5 (-103)

Moneyline

Padres: +169

Dodgers: -207

Total

9.5 (Over -112/Under -107)

Padres vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers

San Diego: JP Sears (1-1, 6.97 ERA)

Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (4-5, 5.08 ERA)

Padres vs. Dodgers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, July 5

Time: 7:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Dodger Stadium

How to Watch (TV): NBC/Peacock

Padres record: 43-45

Dodgers record: 59-31

Padres vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet

Shohei Ohtani to Hit a Home Run (+243)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best home run picks column – Daily Dinger – why Ohtani is a great bet to go deep against the Padres:

Ohtani appears to be on track to return to the lineup on Sunday night, which would set him up for a favorable matchup against San Diego’s JP Sears.

Sears has struggled in two outings in 2026, allowing four home runs, 13 hits and nine runs, posting a 6.97 ERA.

Ohtani has crushed the young lefty in his career, going 4-for-8 with two doubles and a run batted in. He has yet to take him deep, but the Dodgers star has been heating up, homering seven times over the last four weeks to bring his total to 18 on the season.

With Sears struggling to start his 2026 campaign, I think the Dodgers’ offense (No. 1 in Weighted Runs Created Plus this season) has a big night on Sunday.

Padres vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick

The Dodgers are just 15-25 on the run line when favored at home this season, but I’m going to take a shot on them to sweep the Padres and cover the run line for the second time in this series on Sunday.

Los Angeles has won eight of its last 10 games to open up this massive cushion in the NL West, and it has a massive advantage on offense.

The Dodgers are No. 1 in the league in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), runs scored, OPS and batting average this season. The Padres? Well, they rank dead last in runs scored, OPS and batting average while posting a slightly better wRC+ – 27th in the league.

Sears has struggled through two outings in 2026, and things won’t get any easier against the No. 1 offense in the league.

Meanwhile, Sheehan’s expected ERA (4.10) is better than his actual ERA and he’s done a solid job generating swings and misses, ranking in the 87th percentile in whiff percentage.

I’m buying him to lead the Dodgers to a win after he allowed just two hits and one run across five frames against San Diego in late June.

Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-103 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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