Padres vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 23

Thursday’s MLB action features a rubber match between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies, and oddsmakers have set San Diego as a favorite on the road.

The Rockies evened this series between two NL West rivals with an 8-3 win on Wednesday, and they’ve outscored the Padres 8-4 in two games. Now, righty Ryan Feltner (6.00 ERA) is on the mound against San Diego’s Matt Waldron, who was shelled in his first outing of the 2026 season.

Waldron allowed six runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels, and he’ll look to bounce back with this team favored to take the deciding game in this three-game set.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Thursday’s matinee matchup.

Padres vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Padres -1.5 (-105)

Rockies +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Padres: -156

Rockies: +129

Total

11 (Over -108/Under -112)

Padres vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

San Diego: Matt Waldron (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

Colorado: Ryan Feltner (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Padres vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Thursday, April 23

Time: 3:10p.m. EST

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Padres.TV/Rockies.TV

Padres record: 16-8

Rockies record: 10-15

Padres vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bets

Padres Best MLB Prop Bet

Xander Bogaerts to Hit a Home Run (+597)

Earlier today, I shared my favorite home run props for the day in SI Betting’s Daily Dinger , and Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts is an interesting long shot to consider:

San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts isn’t known for his power, which is a big reason why he’s set at +597 to leave the yard on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies.

However, there are a few things working in the four-time All-Star’s favor, especially the fact that Coors Field is one of the most home-run friendly ballparks in the league.

Bogaerts will take on Rockies righty Ryan Feltner, who enters this start with a 6.00 ERA and five home runs allowed in just four appearances this season. Xander is 2-for-5 in limited plate appearances against Feltner, and he’s been hot as of late, homering twice in the last two weeks (11 games) while posting a .333 batting average during that stretch.

On top of that, Bogaerts has hit all three of his homers this season against right-handed pitching, posting a .275/.342/.420 slash line against them. I think he’s worth a look at such a long number on Thursday.

Padres vs. Rockies Prediction and Pick

Both of these starters have struggled so far in 2026, but I’m staying away from the OVER since both bullpens rank in the top 10 in MLB in ERA.

Instead, I’m taking the OVER in the first five innings on Thursday, as Waldron (six runs in 3.2 innings) and Feltner (6.00 ERA) both could give up a crooked number in the first few frames.

Feltner ranks in the sixth percentile in MLB in expected ERA this season while Waldon allowed eight hits, six runs and a walk in his first start in 2026.

These teams are tied for 21st in MLB in runs scored this season, but they did combine for 11 total runs in Wednesday’s matchup.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see both offenses get going in the early innings on Thursday afternoon.

Pick: First 5 Innings OVER 5.5 Runs (-145 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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