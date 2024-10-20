Panthers vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 7 (Chuba Hubbard Will Continue to Shine)
The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders are set to throw down in an NFC matchup on Sunday.
The Panthers are already looking ahead to the offseason while the Commanders, who have got off to a surprisingly good start this season, will look to add another notch in the win column. If you want to check out the latest odds for the game, as well as my prediction for the final score, you can find those here.
In this article, we're focusing on player props. I have one locked in on each team for today's showdown.
Panthers vs. Commanders Player Props
- Chuba Hubbard OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
- Zach Ertz OVER 3.5 Receptions (+112)
Chuba Hubbard OVER 70.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
Chuba Hubbard may just be having the most underrated season in the NFL. The Panthers' running back is third in rushing yards with 485 while averaging a blistering 5.6 yards per carry, He has been the lone bright spot on this Carolina squad and he has a great matchup ahead of him today to continue to pad his stat line.
The Commanders rank 29th in opponent yards per carry, allowing teams to average 5.0 yards per rush against them. All Hubbard has to do is hit his season average of 80 rushing yards and he's going to blow by his total and give us a sweat-free winner.
Zach Ertz OVER 3.5 Receptions (+112)
The Commanders' tight end, Zach Ertz, is the clear No. 2 option in the receiving game. His 29 targets is the second most by 13 targets. He has hauled in 21 of those targets for 228 yards and has become a safety blanket for rookie quarterback, Jayden Daniels.
If you're looking for a plus-money prop, there are none better than Ertz hauling in at least four receptions today against a Panthers' defense that allows teams to complete 69.54% of passes against them.
