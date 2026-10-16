The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to snap a three-game losing streak when they host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

After escaping with wins against the Commanders and Titans to open the season, the Eagles have lost to the Bears, Rams, and Jaguars.

This past week’s loss in London was particularly painful as the Eagles took a 17-16 lead with eight seconds left on the clock before Jacksonville’s kick return and a 57-yard field goal with time expiring. Things went from bad to worse on Thursday with news that Jalen Hurts will be out due to a blood clot.

On the flip side, the Panthers are back in action after a bye week and 32-26 upset win against the Lions in their last game.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup with a final score prediction.

Panthers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers -3.5 (-110)

Eagles +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Panthers: -185

Eagles: +154

Total

38.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread has moved quite a bit since the odds opened for this game. The Eagles are now +3.5 after opening as -1.5 favorites, largely due to the Jalen Hurts injury news. The total has plummeted from 43.5 to 38.5

Panthers vs. Eagles Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

There are very few teams I think the Eagles should be favored against, and the Panthers coming off a BYE week isn't one of them. Not only have the offensive injuries racked up in a major way for Philadelphia, but its numbers continue to be amongst the worst in the NFL.

The Eagles are 29th in EPA per play and 24th in opponent EPA per play, putting them in the bottom handful of teams in the entire NFL. They're also dead last in success rate and 22nd in opponent success rate. They've somehow managed to play in close games all season, but unless they fix things in a hurry, they're going to start racking up some ugly losses.

Meanwhile, the Panthers' offense is a top-10 unit. They still have some issues on defense, but their offense alone makes me think they should be favored in this NFC matchup. I'll back the Panthers as underdogs on the moneyline.

Pick: Panthers +104 via FanDuel

The Eagles put everything they had into last week’s game and still came up short. They then had to travel back home from London while the Panthers enjoyed a week off.

Carolina isn’t going to take it lightly against the Eagles. Philadelphia will be hungry, but the injuries are piling up, and that’s a bigger deal.

The Panthers should win this one, and I’m surprised the total has come down by so many points. The weather doesn’t look great in Philadelphia on Sunday, but 40 points isn’t too much to ask for.

Final Score Prediction: Panthers 24, Eagles 17

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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