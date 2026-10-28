Panthers vs. Packers Odds: Total Dropping for Thursday Night Football Matchup in Week 8

Thursday Night Football in Week 8 features the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young on the road at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers and Jordan Love.

Both of these teams are in the mix to make the playoffs in the NFC, but the Packers' loss to Detroit in Week 7 dropped them to 4-3 and into last place in the division. So, Green Bay would love a bounce-back showing at home against a Carolina team that was blown out by Tampa Bay in Week 7.

There hasn’t been a ton of line movement in this matchup, as the Packers opened as 3.5-point favorites . However, the total has jumped around, going from 47.5 to 48.5 and back down to 47.5 over the last three days.

Here's a quick look at the latest odds for the first of 14 matchups in Week 8.

Panthers vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Panthers +3.5 (-108)

Packers -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Panthers: +154

Packers: -185

Total

47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared his favorite bet for every NFL game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the Packers to win and cover on Thursday:

I wrote about how I was out on the Panthers last week, and I proved to be right as they ended up on the wrong side of a blowout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. I'm still out on this Panthers team, as they seem like a significant regression candidate after a strong start to the season. Bryce Young, up until last week, had been playing leaps and bounds better than he had the previous three seasons, and I'm of the belief that it's more of a sign of an abnormally strong start against some bad defenses as opposed to a quarterback who improved by tenfold in a single offseason.

The Packers' defense ranks 12th in opponent EPA per play and 10th in opponent EPA per dropback, so with them being on their home field on a short week, I expect them to get to Young in this game.

I agree with MacMillan's pick in this matchup, and I think the movement on the total could be a bad sign for the Panthers. Carolina's run defense has been one of the worst in the NFL, and a low-scoring game likely means that the Pack slowed the Panther passing attack.

Green Bay has hit the UNDER in five of seven games this season, yet only 23 percent of the bets at DraftKings are on the UNDER in this matchup. This could be a good spot to fade the public in case this total drops even further ahead of kickoff.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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