Patriots vs. Bills Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 4 (Want Some Moore)

The undefeated Buffalo Bills welcome the New England Patriots to Highmark Stadium for the first time on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills erased a 13-10 third-quarter deficit to beat the Chargers 24-16 last week, while the Patriots got blown out in Jacksonville. New England’s lone win this season came in Week 2 against the Steelers.

The road team won each meeting between these two AFC East squads last season.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Patriots vs. Bills on Sunday, Oct. 4.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Bills

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Drake Maye OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-138)

D.J. Moore OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (-125)

Drake Maye OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-138)

Drake Maye is a big reason the Patriots are 1-2 this season. He’s thrown just one touchdown all the way back in Week 1, while getting picked off in each game, for a total of six interceptions.

Maye also threw an interception in his last game against the Bills, and Buffalo picked off Justin Herbert for its first passing turnover last week.

I don’t see Maye magically fixing things after completing just 56% of his passes with one interception and two fumbles last week.

D.J. Moore OVER 49.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

D.J. Moore is having a solid start with his new team. He’s caught 11 of 18 targets for 167 yards through his first three games in Buffalo. And that’s really two-and-a-half games, as he was injured midway through the team’s Week 2 win over the Lions.

Moore had five catches for 100 yards in Week 1 and six catches for 67 yards last week. He should be able to keep that up against this Patriots defense.

Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (-125)

It really feels like this line should be a lot longer.

Josh Allen has run for two touchdowns in each of the first three games of the season. I know he didn’t score against the Patriots in two games last year, but that has to come to an end at some point.

Allen has scored at least 12 rushing touchdowns in each of the last three seasons, and he’s well on his way to that this year with six touchdowns in three games. I’ll happily take him to find the end zone at this -125 price.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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