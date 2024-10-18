Patriots vs. Jaguars Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 7 (Drake Maye Poised for Massive Performance)
The final NFL game in London this year isn't exactly a matchup between two top contenders, but Sunday morning's showdown between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars does have some fun storylines.
Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick from the 2024 draft, will make his second career start after putting up a solid performance in last week's loss to the Houston Texans. On the other side, the Jaguars are desperately looking to save their season. A loss in this game will likely spell the end of their playoff hopes and it may lead to the franchise looking in a different direction at head coach.
Check out the latest odds and our prediction for the game here. In this article, I'm going to break down two player props I love for this Sunday morning showdown.
Patriots vs. Jaguars Player Props
- Drake Maye OVER 201.5 Passing Yards (-113) via FanDuel
- Demario Douglas OVER 4.5 Receptions (-105) via DraftKings
Drake Maye OVER 201.5 Passing Yards
Drake Maye to go OVER his passing yards total is my No. 5 ranked player prop for Week 7:
I'm going to take the sentiment above and try to take advantage of a poor Jaguars' secondary again by betting on Maye to go OVER 203.5 pass yards in his second career start. New England wasn't afraid to let Maye toss the rock in his debut start, throwing the ball 33 times, completing 20 of them for 243 yards.
Now he gets to face a Jacksonville secondary that's 29th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.7), 27th in opponent dropback success rate, and dead last in opponent dropback EPA. Maye has a great matchup ahead of him.
Demario Douglas OVER 4.5 Receptions
Demario Douglas is by far the top receiver for the Patriots and he thrived in Maye's first start last week, hauling in six receptions on nine targets including one for a score. His nine targets were four more than any other pass-catcher for the Patriots saw.
More importantly, the Jaguars' secondary has been horrific to start the year and they've allowed 2.3 passing touchdowns per game, by far the most in the NFL. There's no reason why he can't haul in five receptions in London.
