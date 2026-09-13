Phillies vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Sunday, Sept. 13

A crucial NL East battle takes place on Sunday afternoon, as the Atlanta Braves are looking to sweep the Philadelphia Phillies and take complete control of the division.

Over the last few games, the Braves have started to run away with the division, taking a six-game lead thanks to a three-game winning streak (two against the Phils) ahead of Sunday’s matchup. The Phillies are now back behind the Cubs in the National League wild card race, sitting just three games clear of the Arizona Diamondbacks (fourth in the wild card).

So, a loss on Sunday could be a major issue for a Philadelphia team that is just 3-7 over its last 10 games.

Rookie Andrew Painter (5.71 ERA) is looking to bounce back after a rough outing against Houston in his last start. He’ll take on Atlanta’s Grant Holmes (3.46 ERA), who has not allowed a run in five of his last seven outings.

As a result, oddsmakers have set the Braves as favorites at home, where they are 25 games over .500 this season.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this series finale on Sunday.

Phillies vs. Braves Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies +1.5 (-185)

Braves -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline

Phillies: +110

Braves: -133

Total

9 (Over -115/Under -105)

Phillies vs. Braves Probable Pitchers

Philadelphia: Andrew Painter (3-9, 5.71 ERA)

Atlanta: Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.46 ERA)

Phillies vs. Braves How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 13

Time: 1:35 p.m. EST

Venue: Truist Park

How to Watch (TV): ESPN Unlimited, BravesVision, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phillies record: 82-67

Braves record: 88-61

Phillies vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bets

Braves Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Harris II to Hit a Home Run (+416)

In today’s edition of Daily Dinger – our best home run props at SI Betting – I shared why Harris is a solid bet to go deep against Painter:

My favorite home run prop on Sunday may be for Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II.

This season, he’s hitting .288 with 25 home runs and an .804 OPS, including some impressive numbers against Philadelphia Phillies rookie Andrew Painter (today’s starter).

Harris is 3-for-3 with a double and a home run against Painter, and he’s dominated right-handed pitching in general, homering 17 times in 2026 while batting .293.

On top of that, Harris is hitting .286 with five home runs over the last four weeks (26 games, 25 starts).

Painter has given up 19 homers in 22 appearances in 2026, including two long balls (and 10 hits) in his last start against Houston. I’ll gladly take Harris at this price to stay hot against the Phillies youngster.

Phillies vs. Braves Prediction and Pick

I’m also taking a side in this matchup, which I shared in our MLB Best Bets column – Walk-Off Wagers – on Sunday:

The Braves have opened up a six-game lead over the Phillies with three wins in a row, and they’re eyeing a sweep of their division rival on Sunday afternoon.

Grant Holmes (3.46 ERA) will get the start for the Braves, who are 19-9 when he’s on the mound this season. Holmes has been really good as of late, tossing five games without a run allowed since Aug. 1, posting a 2.27 ERA over that seven-start stretch.

The Phillies were shut down through six innings by Holmes in his last start, picking up just three hits.

Meanwhile, right-hander Andrew Painter is back on the bump for the Phils after allowing 10 hits and five runs in his last outing against Houston. Painter has a 5.71 ERA this season, and the Phils have won just seven of his 22 outings.

Atlanta has 14 hits and eight runs against Painter in two starts (9.2 innings) this year – both of which ended with Braves wins.

Since Holmes has pitched so well as of late, I’m going to take the Braves to win at home, where they are 25 games over .500 in 2026.

Pick: Braves Moneyline (-133 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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