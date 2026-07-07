Phillies vs. Reds Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 7

The Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds kick off a three-game set on Tuesday night.

The Phillies are looking to shake off Monday afternoon’s 15-1 loss in Kansas City, while the Reds had a chance to take a breather after salvaging a 3-2 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

The Reds took two of three in Philadelphia back in May.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Phillies vs. Reds on Tuesday, July 7.

Phillies vs. Reds Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Phillies -1.5 (-108)

Reds +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Phillies -175

Reds +144

Total

9.0 (Over -104/Under -115)

Phillies vs. Reds Probable Pitchers

Phillies: Zack Wheeler (8-1, 2.36 ERA)

Reds: Andrew Abbott (5-4, 3.88 ERA)

Zack Wheeler has allowed more than two runs in a start just three times this season, but one of those came last time out against the Pirates. He lasted just 4.2 innings, yielding four runs on nine hits at home.

Andrew Abbott has strung some strong starts together for Cincinnati. The southpaw rarely pitches deep into games, but also rarely allows more than a few runs.

Phillies vs. Reds How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, July 7

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Great American Ball Park

How to Watch (TV): NBCSP, CINR

Phillies record: 50-41

Reds record: 41-48

Phillies vs. Reds Best MLB Prop Bets

Reds Best MLB Prop Bet

Andrew Abbott UNDER 5.5 Hits Allowed (-115)

The one thing about the Phillies’ lineup is that it’s susceptible to left-handed pitching. Philadelphia is batting .223 vs. LHP on the season, which is toward the bottom of the league.

Abbott has allowed UNDER 5.5 hits in 10 of his last 12 starts, including that three-hit outing against the Phillies in May. Philadelphia’s bats are also a bit cold with two runs or fewer in three of its last four games.

Phillies vs. Reds Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

Zack Wheeler is having a year worthy of an All-Star selection, but he was snubbed for next week’s game in Philadelphia. He’s coming off a down start last time out, allowing four runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings against the Pirates. The righthander dominated the Reds last year, though, allowing just a solo home run in a complete game effort.

Andrew Abbott has also been impressive for the Reds. While not as strong as Wheeler, the southpaw routinely completes at least five innings with just a few runs on the board at most. That was the case in his start in Philadelphia in May, when he allowed two runs (one earned)on three hits in 5.1 innings.

Both teams are in a rut right now, and I expect that to continue tonight in a pitcher’s duel in Cincinnati.

Pick: UNDER 9 (-115)

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