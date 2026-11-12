Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 12

The Detroit Pistons are once again in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, winning seven of their first 10 games, including a win over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

Detroit has been off since then, and it’ll have a major rest advantage on Thursday night in a rematch with the Wizards.

Washington lost against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, though it did have Anthony Davis in the lineup. Davis has missed a couple games this season, and he could end up sitting out the back end of a back-to-back as the Wizards look to manage his workload.

AD had 44 points against Detroit on Monday, and the Pistons’ defense is missing a key piece with center Jalen Duren (hamstring) still sidelined.

Despite that, oddsmakers have set the Pistons 10.5-point favorites on the road against the struggling Wizards. Washington has dropped five consecutive games, falling under .500 in the 2026-27 season.

While there are still playoff hopes for AJ Dybantsa and Co., it won’t be easy in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Here’s a full preview of Thursday’s rematch between these Eastern Conference foes, including a player prop, the latest odds and my game prediction.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -10.5 (-108)

Wizards +10.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Pistons: -440

Wizards: +343

Total

220.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Pistons vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, The Spot Detroit 20, NBA League Pass

Pistons record: 7-3

Wizards record: 4-8

Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Jalen Duren – out

Elijah Harkless – questionable

Isaiah Joe – out

Isaac Jones – questionable

Ebuka Okorie – out

Chaz Lanier – out

Ugonna Onyenso – out

Wizards Injury Report

Not submitted yet

Pistons vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Ausar Thompson OVER 6.5 Rebounds (-142)

Thompson has been solid on the boards this season, and he’s one of my favorite prop targets for Thursday’s four-game slate:

This season, Ausar Thompson is averaging 8.4 rebounds on 12.6 rebound chances per game, and he has a favorable matchup against Washington.

The Wizards held Thompson to just five boards on Monday, but they rank 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 26th in rebound percentage.

The Pistons need more help on the glass with Jalen Duren (hamstring) sidelined, and Thompson has picked up at least seven boards in five of his nine games.

After a down showing on Monday, I’ll buy low on the former lottery pick to come closer to his season average.

Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

The Pistons picked up an 11-point win over Washington on Monday, and they have a major rest advantage heading into Thursday’s matchup.

Detroit was able to beat Washington despite 44 points from Anthony Davis, and there’s a chance the Wizards end up resting the veteran forward on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to Indiana on Wednesday.

Washington has dropped five games in a row, and it has fallen to just 23rd in the NBA in net rating. The Wizards’ defense has been decent (17th in defensive rating), but the team is just 26th in offense and now has to take on a Pistons team that is third in the league in defensive rating and sixth in net rating.

Detroit has weathered the storm with Jalen Duren out of the lineup, and it hung 122 points on the Wizards in Monday’s meeting. Detroit is also 7-3 against the spread while Washington has covered in just four of 11 games as an underdog this season.

I’ll lay the points with Cade Cunningham and Co. – even on the road – on Thursday.

Pick: Pistons -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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