Positive Patrick Mahomes Injury Update Shifts Chiefs vs. Falcons Odds in NFL Week 10

Kansas City Chiefs fans held their collective breath on Sunday, as star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an elbow injury on a strip sack by New York Jets rookie David Bailey.

Mahomes didn't end up missing an offensive play in the Chiefs' win, but he did reveal after the game that he'd need further testing on his elbow.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, those tests did not reveal a major injury and Mahomes is expected to be good to go for Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons. The team reportedly will monitor his elbow strain to make sure there is no additional pain or swelling.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes underwent an MRI following today’s win and sources say the tests did not reveal a major injury.



Mahomes’ elbow strain/sprain will be monitored over the next few days for pain and swelling. But so far, so good. Mahomes did go back in the game. pic.twitter.com/uWPbBY3Gaa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2026

The injury update around Mahomes has shifted the odds for the Chiefs vs. Falcons matchup in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kansas City opened as a three-point favorite on the road against the struggling Falcons, but that line has since moved to Chiefs -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook. It's not a major change, but it does show that Mahomes should be good to go for Sunday's clash.

The Chiefs rebounded from back-to-back losses to crush the Jets, and they're now 6-2 and in the mix to win the AFC West this season. Mahomes (+3000 to win MVP) has thrown for 2,037 yards, 14 scores and just four picks this season while completing over 67 percent of his passes.

After missing the end of the 2025 season with a torn ACL, Mahomes has pretty effective in the 2026 season, putting the Chiefs in the mix to win the Super Bowl at +1000. Last season was the first time in the Mahomes era that Kansas City failed to make the playoffs.

The Chiefs were expected to be favored in Week 10 -- even on the road -- against the Falcons, and this line could move further if Mahomes is able to practice in full all week. The early betting splits from DraftKings show that 92 percent of the bets in this game are on the Chiefs to win and 83 percent are on them to cover the spread.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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