Predicting the 2026 NBA Finals Winner: Thunder, Spurs, or Celtics?

The regular season is in the books and the postseason tips off tomorrow. The NBA title market is starting to take real shape—and the pricing across prediction platforms is telling a clear story. The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are positioned to make a serious run at back-to-back titles, but this isn’t a runaway race. There’s real resistance building in both conferences, and the market reflects that tension.

2026 NBA Finals Winner Probabilities According to Kalshi

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From a pricing standpoint, the Western Conference is still running the show. On Kalshi, three of the top four teams in implied championship probability come out of the West, which speaks to just how deep—and dangerous—that side of the bracket is. With that in mind, let’s break down the top contenders (and a few potential landmines) as the playoff picture comes into focus.

Oklahoma City Thunder (44%)

The Thunder are sitting exactly where you’d expect a defending champ to be—at the top of the board and earning every bit of that respect. Even with stretches where Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have missed time, OKC still finished with the top record in the Association at 64-18.

This team checks every box the market cares about. Elite offense, top-tier defense, and superstars. They’re one of the only teams ranking top-five in both scoring and points allowed, and they’re holding opponents to a league-best 43.7% from the field. That kind of two-way dominance travels in the playoffs.

SGA is likely on his way to another MVP, but this isn’t a one-man show. Williams has settled perfectly into that co-star role, while Chet Holmgren continues to evolve into a matchup nightmare. Add in a deeper, more experienced supporting cast, and this version of OKC looks even more dangerous than last year’s title team.

From a market perspective, this is as close to a “safe” position as you’re going to find. If you’re buying a favorite, this is the one.

San Antonio Spurs (18%)

The Spurs are the wildcard with real teeth. They haven’t made the playoffs since 2019, but this isn’t the same rebuilding group. The addition of De'Aaron Fox unlocked a new level for this offense, and suddenly the Spurs are sitting at 18%, second on the board. That makes sense given they finished with the second-best record in the NBA.

The obvious concern is experience. This is a young roster, and even head coach Mitch Johnson is just 36. Historically, that matters in the postseason. But the Spurs have quietly built a strong case as a legit threat.

They took four of five from OKC in the regular season. That doesn’t guarantee anything in a playoff series, but it’s not nothing either.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) warms up before the game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

And then there’s Victor Wembanyama, a player who can single-handedly break matchups. If San Antonio sees OKC in the Western Conference Finals, Wemby is one of the few players capable of neutralizing Holmgren and tilting a series.

With a deep supporting cast that includes Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Dylan Harper, this team has the talent. The question is whether they’re ahead of schedule—or right on time.

If you’re looking for a high-upside alternative to OKC, this is your swing.

Boston Celtics (14%)

The Celtics weren’t supposed to be here. Not this year.

With Jayson Tatum missing most of the season, Jrue Holiday gone, Kristaps Porzingis moved, and Al Horford no longer in the mix, this looked like a rebuilding year in Boston.

Instead, they clinched the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference and looked like the best team in the East over the last month of the season.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) looks on during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

Since Tatum returned, Boston is 13-3, and suddenly this team looks dangerous again. Joe Mazzulla has kept things steady, and Jaylen Brown continues to anchor the roster alongside Tatum.

From a market angle, the Celtics still profile as one of the more complete teams in the league. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard give them depth that holds up over a long series, and their playoff experience matters.

The one red flag is that they have struggled against top-tier opponents all year. But a big portion of those games came without Tatum. While the superstar still doesn’t quite look like he’s at 100%, he’s definitely getting closer. And some rest before the first round begins will surely benefit his Achilles.

If you believe in postseason experience and star power, Boston at 14% is still very much in play.

Accuracy note: Market data referenced in this article reflects information as of Monday, April 13, 2026. Prediction market prices are live and shift continuously. Always verify current information directly at Kalshi.com and Polymarket.com before trading.

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