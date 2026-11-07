Raiders vs. 49ers Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Bet on San Francisco to Win in a Blowout)

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are off to a fast start this season, winning six of their first seven games to take the top spot in the NFC West heading into the season’s halfway point.

The 49ers have a multi-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, and they’ll look to add to that out of their bye week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kirk Cousins and the Raiders are off to a 4-4 start, beating the New York Jets in Week 8 to keep themselves in the playoff mix in the AFC. The Raiders aren’t an elite team, but their offense ranks in the top-11 in the league in EPA/Play through eight weeks.

San Francisco has been banged up this season, yet Kyle Shanahan’s group continues to find ways to win games, only losing a weird game against Atlanta in Week 7.

All season long, the SI Betting team is predicting the final score of NFL games, a fun way to help bettors decide on spread, moneyline and total wagers each week. And, we’d love to cash a few exact score bets – which are tough to hit – in the process.

With San Francisco coming off a bye in this matchup, it could put the Raiders in a tough spot to make the playoffs in the AFC with a win. Here’s my prediction for this interconference battle on Sunday afternoon.

Raiders vs. 49ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +10 (-112)

49ers -10 (-108)

Moneyline

Raiders: +400

49ers: -535

Total

52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

After opening as 8.5-point favorites in Week 9, the 49ers are now favored by 10, a sign that oddsmakers are expecting a blowout. The total in this game has also risen from 50.5 to 52.5 after a strong showing from Las Vegas in a win over the New York Jets.

Raiders vs. 49ers Score Prediction

Each week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan picks every single game in his Road to 272 column , and he’s targeting the 49ers to win big in this matchup on Sunday:

The fact that the Raiders continue to cover and win games baffles me. Their defense has become a bottom-five unit, ranking near the bottom in almost every metric, including 30th in opponent success rate. Their offense can't run the ball, ranking 30th in rush EPA and rush success rate, but Kirk Cousins has turned their passing offense into a top-10 unit, despite ranking 22nd in completion percentage over expected.

While it hasn't worked out for me often, I continue to believe that they're due to be on the wrong end of some blowouts, especially when facing an elite team like the San Francisco 49ers who are coming off their bye.

Cousins has been able to move the Las Vegas offense all season long, but the defense is one of the worst in the league.

Las Vegas is 32nd in yards per play allowed and 30th in EPA/Play, and now it has to face the No. 1 offense in EPA/Play this season. There could be fireworks for this San Francisco offense.

Purdy and Co. have shown they can win no matter who is on the field, and one has to expect a slightly healthier 49ers team coming out of the bye. I’ll lay the points with San Francisco in what should be an easy win at home.

Final Score Prediction: 49ers 34, Raiders 23

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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