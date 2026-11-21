Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have gotten off to a great start in the 2026 season, winning seven of their first nine games against one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

Denver’s schedule gets a lot easier after the team’s Week 10 bye, and it’ll take on the Las Vegas Raiders and rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza in Week 11. Mendoza showed some impressive flashes in his first career start in Week 10, but this Raiders team is very flawed and likely won’t give him a ton of chances to win games in the 2026 campaign.

As a result, oddsmakers have set Denver as a 10-point favorite at home. The Broncos have had their fair share of struggles on offense this season, but wins over Kansas City, Arizona and Carolina all featured a better version of Nix than the one we saw over the first few weeks.

Can he keep it going against a Raiders team that is 31st in the NFL in points allowed and 32nd in yards per play? Oddsmakers seem to think so, but will Denver be able to cover the number?

All season long, the SI Betting team is predicting the final score of NFL games, and I’m eyeing this AFC West matchup for one of my score predictions in Week 11.

Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +10 (-108)

Broncos -10 (-112)

Moneyline

Raiders: +440

Broncos: -600

Total

40.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

This spread is moving in Denver’s favor, as it opened as a 9.5-point favorite on Sunday night . The Raiders’ offense struggled against an elite Seattle defense in Week 10, and now it has to go on the road against a Broncos team that is 7-2 and fresh off of a bye. It’s possible the Broncos close as even bigger favorites on Sunday.

Raiders vs. Broncos Score Prediction

All season long, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his best bet for every game in his Road to 272 column . This week, he’s targeting the Broncos out of their bye week:

You can say what you want about the Broncos and the fact that they may not be as good as their record indicates, but the facts remain that they have had the toughest schedule in the NFL this season. If you want to fade them against the league's elite later in the year, be my guest, but they're going to beat up on some bad teams that they finally get to face, and the Raiders are one of them.

Fernando Mendoza has had a nightmare first two starts, facing the Seahawks' defense in his debut last week, and will now be on the road against the Broncos. Unfortunately for him, the Raiders don't have an effective run game to lean on, and their defense is a bottom-five unit.

All signs point to the Broncos coming out of their BYE week hot against an inferior opponent.

This is another tough game for Mendoza, as the Denver defense ranks amongst the top 13 teams in the league in EPA/Play, yards per play allowed and success rate this season.

While the Bronco offense has struggled at times, this is a perfect “get-right” game, as the Raiders are allowing the most yards per play and have given up the second-most points in the NFL this season. Las Vegas’ inability to run the ball is also a major issue against a Denver secondary that is 11th in the league in EPA/Pass.

Coming out of a bye, Sean Payton is 12-6 straight up in his career as a head coach. I expect him and the Broncos to make quick work of the Raiders as they look to jump ahead of Kansas City for the No. 1 spot in the AFC West.

Final Score Prediction: Broncos 27, Raiders 16

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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