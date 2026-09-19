Raiders vs. Chargers Score Prediction for NFL Week 2 (Can L.A. Bounce Back? Raiders Are Great Bet to Cover)

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers were by far the most disappointing team in the NFL in Week 1, losing outright to the Arizona Cardinals as the biggest favorite on the board.

Now, the Chargers will look to bounce back at home in a divisional matchup in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders and Kirk Cousins.

Las Vegas picked up a win against Miami in Week 1, even with star tight end Brock Bowers (meniscus) out of the lineup. The Raiders entered the season as the No. 4 team in the AFC West (based on win total projections), but an upset win on Sunday could change the sentiment around the Chargers.

In fact, L.A. may already be losing ground as a playoff team.

“We had a couple big fallers, Chargers being the biggest,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook told Sports Illustrated when asked about which teams dropped in their book's power rating. “The reason being there is – there's a term I like to use, and it's a pretty popular term as well – just like that was a bankable win against Arizona. It's one they really should have had, and the fact that they didn't, and with the schedule they have, it's going to be really tough for them to get to the 10-win threshold. And it takes them from a team we've viewed as a playoff team to a team that we view as struggling to get into the playoffs now.”

Wow.

The Chargers can’t afford another misstep in Week 2, and oddsmakers have set them as nearly a touchdown favorite on Sunday. Can they avoid another shocking upset?

All season long, the SI Betting team plans to predict the final score of NFL games by using the latest odds as a guide. Hopefully, this will help bettors decide on some spread, moneyline and total bets while also giving a chance for an exact score prediction.

Now, here’s a look at my score prediction for this AFC West battle on Sunday afternoon.

Raiders vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via Fanatics Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +6.5 (-110)

Chargers -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raiders: +240

Chargers: -300

Total

43.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

This line has moved half a point in the Raiders’ direction since it opened at Chargers -7 on Sunday night . Las Vegas was able to cover as a home favorite in Week 1 while the Chargers weren’t really in the game against an Arizona team that entered the season with an expectation that it would be one of the worst in the NFL.

Raiders vs. Chargers Score Prediction

Earlier this week, SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shared why he’s taking the OVER in this game in his Road to 272 column , where he bets on every game, every week:

I had some concerns regarding the Chargers' defense this season after losing their defensive coordinator a year ago, Jesse Minter, who is now the head coach in Baltimore. Their Week 1 result proved the concern was for good reason. Not only did they lose to the Arizona Cardinals, but they also rank 27th in defensive DVOA, 23rd in opponent EPA per play, and 25th in defensive success rate.

With that being the case, I'm surprised to see the total in this game in the low 40s, at 43.5. The Raiders' offense is competent with Kirk Cousins at quarterback and Ashton Jeanty hitting his stride behind an improved offensive line.

I don't mind MacMillan’s OVER pick, especially since the Chargers gave up 26 points in their Week 1 loss. They should be able to move the ball against this Raiders defense that had a cupcake matchup in Week 1 against Miami.

Herbert and the Chargers have a lot to prove, and the movement in this line shows just how tough things could get for L.A. if it’s unable to win at home in Week 2.

I’ll bet on a bounce-back showing, but I think the Raiders can cover given Cousins’ competence under center.

Final Score Prediction: Chargers 24, Raiders 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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