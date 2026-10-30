Raiders vs. Jets Score Prediction for NFL Week 8 (Who Will Get Back on Track?)

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are both looking to right the ship when they face off on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders started the season 3-0, but have now lost four straight games. Granted, they were underdogs in all of those games – and only favored against Miami in their opener –, so perhaps they are able to get something going against the Jets.

New York has dropped its last two games after a home win over the Browns. Its only other win this season came in Tennessee in Week 1.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 8 matchup with a final score prediction.

Raiders vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Raiders +1.5 (-110)

Jets -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Raiders: +102

Jets: -122

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The spread has not moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up a point from 44.5 to 45.5.

Raiders vs. Jets Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

The Raiders fooled us into thinking they were a solid team in the first few weeks of the season, but make no mistake about it: they're bad. Their defense is 22nd in opponent EPA per play and 27th in opponent success rate, and they're the worst rushing offense in the league. That leaves Kirk Cousins and the passing game as their only real weapon, which makes them a tough team to back.

The Jets are the definition of an average team, which means they can hang with some good teams but also lose to bad teams, as we saw last week against the Dolphins. Their metrics rank around the middle of the pack on both sides of the ball, and Geno Smith has done a good job of not turning the ball over. That's enough for me to back them in a coin-flip game at home.

Pick: Jets -108 via Caesars

I think I’m going the other way here. The Raiders just went through the gauntlet against the Chiefs, Patriots, Bills, and Rams. They only lost by three to the Chiefs and Bills, too.

The Jets lost at home to the Dolphins last week, and I haven’t been too impressed with their overall play this season. I’ll take the Raiders as slight road underdogs this week.

Final Score Prediction: Raiders 30, Jets 27

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