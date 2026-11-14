Rams vs. Cardinals Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Can LA Get Revenge on Road?)

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to connect four wins together when they visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

The Rams are looking like the Super Bowl favorites they were entering the season in recent weeks, taking care of business against the Raiders, Chargers, and Commanders. They’ll once again be favorites this week in Arizona.

The Cardinals mustered just three points in a 17-3 loss in Seattle last week after a 33-30 win in Dallas the week prior.

The Rams will be out for revenge after losing 18-16 as -13.5 home favorites to Arizona on Oct. 18.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 10 matchup with a final score prediction.

Rams vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -9.5 (-110)

Cardinals +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams: -425

Cardinals: +330

Total

39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Line Movement: The line has moved two points from -7.5 to -9.5 since the odds opened for this game. The total has dropped drastically from 46.5 to 39.5 due to injuries on both offenses and the Cardinals’ quarterback situation.

Rams vs. Cardinals Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Both teams are going to be limping into this game. The Rams are going to be down Puka Nacua, which means Tutu Atwell, Jordan Whittington, and Konata Mumpfield will be their starting receivers. Things are even worse for the Cardinals, who traded away Jacoby Brissett last week, and now they've lost Gardner Minshew to an injury, meaning Carson Beck will get his first NFL start. The Cardinals also lost their best wide receiver, Michael Wilson, to injury.

The number of injuries already makes this game tough to handicap, but I continue to be baffled by this Rams team. They managed to win and cover against the Commanders last week, but they had a net yards per play of -0.7. Their special teams are bad and they have been good, but not great on either side of the football.

That, paired with the complete lack of skill they have left at wide receiver, makes me afraid to lay this many points on them on the road. I'll trust the rookie quarterback and take the points with the Cardinals at home.

Pick: Cardinals +7.5 (-112) via BetMGM

Even with their injuries, I can only look the Rams’ way in this one. They’ve covered the spread in all of their five wins this season, and Arizona has multiple double-digit losses this year already.

I’ll back the Rams to get revenge on the road this week.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 27, Cardinals 13

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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