Rams vs. Eagles Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Fade Philly Against a Potential Super Bowl Contender)

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles suffered a tough loss in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, scoring just seven points on Monday Night Football to drop to 2-1.

The Eagles have yet to cover the spread in a single game this season, and they now have by far their toughest matchup of the young season against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

L.A. entered the season as the favorite to win the Super Bowl, but it has also gotten off to a strange start, dropping games against San Francisco (Week 1) and Denver (Week 3). The Rams blew a 16-0 halftime lead against the Broncos on Sunday night, and they’re looking to bounce back as road favorites in this matchup.

Both of these teams have high hopes for the playoffs, and this should serve as a litmus test for how they stack up with the rest of the NFC.

All season long, the SI Betting is sharing final score predictions to help bettors decide on where they want to go with their moneyline, spread and total bets. Plus, we may end up hitting an exact score along the way!

Both of these teams have Super Bowl expectations and are coming off disappointing losses in Week 3, who bounces back on Sunday? Here’s a look at my score prediction for this NFC showdown.

Rams vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -3 (-108)

Eagles +3 (-112)

Moneyline

Rams: -162

Eagles: +136

Total

43.5 (Over +100/Under -120)

The Rams opened up as 2.5-point favorites in this game, but the line moved in their favor after Philly’s rough showing against the Caleb Williams-less Chicago Bears on Monday night. Both of these teams lost in Week 3, yet it’s clear the betting market still values the Rams as a top-tier Super Bowl contender. They’ve been favored on the road in consecutive games.

Rams vs. Eagles Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan shares his favorite bet for every game, every week in his Road to 272 column , and he’s taking the Rams to bounce back on the road:

It's about time that we accept that the Eagles are a bad football team. Their offense ranks in the bottom five in virtually every single offensive metric, and their defense isn't nearly as good as it was a year ago.

The Rams also have some things to clean up, but having to play in Australia against the 49ers in Week 1 and then in Denver in Week 3 isn't exactly a recipe for success. They'll continue to get better with each passing week and should be well-equipped to win and cover against an Eagles team that could be in the midst of an implosion.

Los Angeles’ loss in Week 3 to the Broncos was disappointing, but there’s a chance Puka Nacua returns in Week 4, which would be a major boost for this offense.

Either way, the Rams are ninth in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense (even without Myles Garrett) and outrank Philly in EPA/Play on offense. The Eagles currently sit in 23rd in EPA/Play defensively and were just torched by Case Keenum on Monday night.

It’s possible that game would’ve gone differently had Jalen Hurts not been forced to exit for a possession to get checked for a concussion, but Philly’s offense did nothing in the second half of that loss.

This is almost a must-win game for the Rams if they want to win the NFC West title this season, and I think they’ll rebound after a tough game against Denver.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 27, Eagles 17

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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