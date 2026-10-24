Rams vs. Raiders Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (Can Los Angeles Get Back on Track?)

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to turn their season around when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

After an up-and-down start to the season, things have gone downhill quickly in Los Angeles with losses to the Bills and Cardinals as home favorites in recent weeks.

Luckily for the Rams, the Raiders are struggling as well. Las Vegas has dropped three straight after a 3-0 start to the season.

The Rams have won four straight meetings against the Raiders, coming away with a 20-15 victory most recently in 2024.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 7 matchup with a final score prediction.

Rams vs. Raiders Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rams -4.5 (-105)

Raiders +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Rams: -218

Raiders: +180

Total

48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Line Movement: The spread has gone down from Rams -6 to Rams -4.5 since the odds opened for this game, as the injuries continue to pile up in Los Angeles. The total hasn’t moved, though, with it still at 48.5.

Rams vs. Raiders Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Rams vs. Raiders Prediction

I know that the Rams now have a laundry list of injuries on top of looking extremely lackluster to begin the season, but I still think this is a good price to bet on them against the Raiders.

Las Vegas may have fooled us earlier in the year into making us think they're a potential playoff team, and even their recent losses made them look like a respectable squad. Unfortunately, I'm completely out on them. Their underlying metrics are huge red flags entering Week 7. They rank 26th in net yards per play (-0.7), 25th in opponent EPA, and 27th in opponent success rate.

Kirk Cousins has looked great for them at quarterback, but if he stops producing at a high level, their results are going to fall off a cliff due to their inability to run the ball. They rank just 27th in rush EPA and 29th in rush success rate.

It's time to buy back in on the Rams.

Pick: Rams -4.5 (-105) via DraftKings

It’s a matter of when, not if, the Rams turn things around, and this is the perfect opportunity to get back into the win column. The Raiders are reeling as well, and even with their injuries, the Rams have enough talent to take down Las Vegas.

I would even consider playing an alternate spread for the Rams, as I could see them taking out some frustrations on a Raiders team that’s allowed 108 points in their last three games.

Final Score Prediction: Rams 31, Raiders 20

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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