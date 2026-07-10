Raptors NBA Finals Odds Stagnant Amongst Kawhi Leonard News

There appears to be a hold up in the Los Angeles Clippers trading Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, but that doesn’t have the oddsmakers spooked. Based on the Raptors NBA Finals odds, they still see Kawhi moving back north.

The Raptors odds to win the NBA Finals are currently +2500 on DraftKings, among the shortest in the Eastern Conference and top 10 for the NBA. Those are the same odds the Raptors had after the Leonard trade was announced . They were previously +10000 at DK before the trade.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed yesterday that the trade for Leonard won’t be finalized until after the NBA completes its investigation into whether the Clippers circumvented the NBA’s salary cap rules by funneling money to Loeanrd through an endorsement deal. That endorsement deal paid Leonard $28 million for bankrupt banking company Aspiration, which Clippers owner Steve Balmer was an investor of.

The Clippers released a statement saying the trade can only be completed, “if the Raptors' ownership group assumes the risk of penalties related to Kawhi's contract that could theoretically result from the ongoing investigation."

The Raptors likely don’t want to assume that risk. Regardless, it does appear, based on the odds, that the deal will be completed.

The trade sent Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round draft picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round picks. It was a big swing for the Raptors, who finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games. The Cavs went on to make the Eastern Conference Finals.

Leonard led the Raptors to their only NBA Finals championship in 2019. He left them in free agency that offseason, signing with the Clippers and earning over $290 million in his seven seasons there. It was a disappointing run in LA, with the Clippers best finish being in the Western Conference Finals. Kawhi never played a full season in LA as injuries hampered him throughout his tenure there.

Even with Leonard, the Clippers remain behind the defending NBA Champion New York Knicks (+850), Boston Celtics (+1300), and Philadelphia 76ers (+2000) in the NBA Finals oddsboard. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder lead the odds at +270 each.

Here are the Top 10 teams on the oddsboard at DK.

NBA Finals Odds

Spurs +270

Thunder +270

Knicks +850

Celtics +1300

76ers +2000

Cavaliers +2500

Raptors +2500

Timberwolves +2500

Heat +2500

Pistons +2500

Nuggets +2500

Warriors +3000

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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