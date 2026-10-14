Ravens vs. Browns Odds Shift Toward Baltimore After Latest Lamar Jackson Report

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson reportedly has a "realistic chance" to return in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns, and that has caused some major movement in the latest odds for Sunday's game.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has a realistic chance to return for Sunday’s game at Cleveland, per league source. pic.twitter.com/O82hES7z4t — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2026

After the Ravens opened as 3.5-point favorites against the Browns on Sunday night, that line has moved to 4.5 and now all the way to 5.5 following Adam Schefter's report.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Ravens as 5.5-point favorites, a full one-point change from where the spread was on Tuesday morning.

Still, Jackson didn't practice on Wednesday, which makes his status for Sunday a little murky. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that the two-time league MVP is "day-to-day."

Minter said that Lamar Jackson remains “day to day” and when he’s ready, he’ll be out at practice. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) October 14, 2026

While it would have been a positive sign for the Ravens for Jackson to practice on Wednesday, he still has time to log a session on Thursday or Friday before the team's matchup against Cleveland.

Sports Illustrated spoke to multiple oddsmakers about Jackosn's status and how it could impact this game.

"Looking at this line, we are expecting Lamar to play," Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. "It will drop to under three if Lamar ends up being out. No change for Baltimore, Snoop (Tyler Huntley) is a capable backup who has similar strengths to Lamar. They do not need to change their offense when Lamar is out which is very helpful."

On Wednesday, Fanatics Sportsbook explained to Sports Illustrated that they actually dropped their line from 5.5 to Ravens -5 after Jackson missed practice.

“We're sitting at five on our site,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “As it currently stands as of this moment, and as Lamar's status becomes murkier, that will likely go further towards the Browns.”

The market seems to be putting a lot of stock into Schefter's report, but that could change quickly if the star quarterback logs another DNP on Thursday. Bettors may want to take a "wait-and-see" approach before committing to a bet on the Ravens, especially as more than field goal favorites.

In his four games in the 2026 campaign, Jackson has completed 70.8 percent of his passes in 2026 for 967 yards, six scores and one pick while adding 18 carries for 144 yards and a score on the ground.

Baltimore actually saw its odds improve in the futures market after Week 5, as it's now 4-1 and in first place in the AFC North. The Ravens have moved up to +800 to win the Super Bowl, which puts them in the top five at the best NFL betting sites.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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