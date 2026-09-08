Ravens vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1

The hopes are high for the Baltimore Ravens heading into this season. Despite moving on from John Harbaugh this offseason, the Ravens have the best odds to make the playoffs in the AFC and are tied with the Rams for the highest win total in the NFL at 11.5.

If they want to do both of those things, getting things started off with a win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 would be a step in the right direction.

The Colts were one of the best teams in the league in the first half of the 2025 campaign, but injuries derailed their season, and they ended up missing the playoffs entirely. They're looking to find the form they had in the first 10 weeks of the season a year ago.

Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Week 1 game.

Ravens vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens -3.5 (-104)

Colts +3.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Ravens -178

Colts +150

Total

OVER 47.5 (-112)

UNDER 47.5 (-108)

Ravens vs. Colts How to Watch

Date: Sunday, September 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Ravens record: 0-0

Colts record: 0-0

Ravens vs. Colts Betting Trends

The Colts are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Ravens

The UNDER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The Ravens went 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games of 2025

The Colts went 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games of 2025

Ravens vs. Colts Key Player to Watch

Lamar Jackson, QB - Baltimore Ravens

If the Ravens want to get back to being an AFC contender, they need Lamar Jackson to return to his MVP form. He battled injuries in 2025, but when he was playing, he was far from his peak self. He completed just 63.6% of his passes, averaging only 196.1 passing yards per game while rushing for just 26.8 rushing yards per game. His play is key to the Ravens' success this season.

Ravens vs. Colts Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the UNDER in this AFC showdown:

All offseason, I've been talking about how I'm surprised the betting market is extremely on the Baltimore Ravens this season. They have the best odds to make the playoffs among all 32 teams, despite firing their longtime head coach in the offseason and coming off a year where Lamar Jackson looked far worse than his usual self. I can recognize he was battling injuries, but a 63.6% completion percentage and only 196.1 passing yards per game, while having his rushing yards per game cut in half from a year ago, is concerning to me. Derrick Henry also isn't getting any younger, and the interior of their offensive line is a huge question mark heading into this season.

Then there are the Colts, who have Daniel Jones returning as their quarterback after suffering an injury last year, and they lost Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I think we're going to see both offenses struggle in this one. I also think we'll see an improved Ravens defense under Jesse Minter.

I'll bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-108) via FanDuel

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!