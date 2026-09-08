Ravens vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 1
In this story:
The hopes are high for the Baltimore Ravens heading into this season. Despite moving on from John Harbaugh this offseason, the Ravens have the best odds to make the playoffs in the AFC and are tied with the Rams for the highest win total in the NFL at 11.5.
If they want to do both of those things, getting things started off with a win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 would be a step in the right direction.
The Colts were one of the best teams in the league in the first half of the 2025 campaign, but injuries derailed their season, and they ended up missing the playoffs entirely. They're looking to find the form they had in the first 10 weeks of the season a year ago.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this Week 1 game.
Ravens vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ravens -3.5 (-104)
- Colts +3.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Ravens -178
- Colts +150
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-112)
- UNDER 47.5 (-108)
Ravens vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, September 13
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Ravens record: 0-0
- Colts record: 0-0
Ravens vs. Colts Betting Trends
- The Colts are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games vs. the Ravens
- The UNDER is 9-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The Ravens went 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games of 2025
- The Colts went 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games of 2025
Ravens vs. Colts Key Player to Watch
- Lamar Jackson, QB - Baltimore Ravens
If the Ravens want to get back to being an AFC contender, they need Lamar Jackson to return to his MVP form. He battled injuries in 2025, but when he was playing, he was far from his peak self. He completed just 63.6% of his passes, averaging only 196.1 passing yards per game while rushing for just 26.8 rushing yards per game. His play is key to the Ravens' success this season.
Ravens vs. Colts Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the UNDER in this AFC showdown:
All offseason, I've been talking about how I'm surprised the betting market is extremely on the Baltimore Ravens this season. They have the best odds to make the playoffs among all 32 teams, despite firing their longtime head coach in the offseason and coming off a year where Lamar Jackson looked far worse than his usual self. I can recognize he was battling injuries, but a 63.6% completion percentage and only 196.1 passing yards per game, while having his rushing yards per game cut in half from a year ago, is concerning to me. Derrick Henry also isn't getting any younger, and the interior of their offensive line is a huge question mark heading into this season.
Then there are the Colts, who have Daniel Jones returning as their quarterback after suffering an injury last year, and they lost Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
I think we're going to see both offenses struggle in this one. I also think we'll see an improved Ravens defense under Jesse Minter.
I'll bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 47.5 (-108) via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets. Register now and make a $5 wager each day for five days to claim your FanDuel promo code offer today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets