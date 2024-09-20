Ravens vs. Cowboys Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3
The Baltimore Ravens are seeking their first win of the season when they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 3 action.
If you want to bet on a couple of anytime touchdown scorers, you've come to the right place. I'm targeting one player on each team to score in Sunday's interconference showdown.
Ravens vs. Cowboys Touchdown Bets
- Brandin Cooks Anytime Touchdown (+240)
- Justice Hill Anytime Touchdown (+490)
Brandin Cooks Anytime Touchdown
CeeDee Lamb is the clear No. 1 option in the passing game for the Dallas Cowboys, but Brandin Cooks has been a solid target for Dak Prescott through the first two weeks. He has hauled in six-of-nine targets for 59 receiving yards and a touchdown through the first two weeks.
Now, Cooks gets to face a Ravens' secondary that has struggled so far this season. Baltimore ranks 28th in opponent yards per pass attempt, allowing 7.8 yards per pass attempt. The Cowboys' receivers, including Cooks, could be poised for a big game.
Justice Hill Anytime Touchdown
Despite Justice Hill being the backup to Derrick Henry and the former Titan receiving the bulk of the carries, Hill has been playing a higher percentage of snaps. He has been on the field for 54% of offensive snaps while Henry has played just 46%.
Hill has been a weapon in the passing game and I foresee an increased number of carries in the future. An almost 5-1 longshot bet on a "backup" running back who plays 54% of snaps is too good of value for me to pass up.
