Ravens vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys head to Brazil for an international game between two playoff hopefuls.

Both teams will enter the week at 1-1, making this game a pivotal one for both sides. You can find my best bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down three of my favorite props for it. Let's dive into them.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Lamar Jackson OVER 239.5 Passing Yards (-113)

George Pickens 70+ Receiving Yards (+104)

Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+120)

Lamar Jackson OVER 239.5 Passing Yards (-113)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I broke down why Lamar Jackson to go over his passing yards total is my No. 2-ranked prop for Week 3:

The Cowboys' defense is horrific again this season, just like a year ago. They're last in opponent dropback success rate, and they've also given up 6.8 yards per pass attempt. In a game that could be an offensive shootout, I expect Lamar Jackson to not only score with ease but also need to continue throwing the ball to keep pace with the Cowboys' offense.

George Pickens 70+ Receiving Yards (+104)

George Pickens hasn't had his breakout game yet this season, but I think it's going to happen sooner rather than later. He only has three fewer targets than CeeDee Lamb, and now he gets to face a Ravens defense that ranks outside the top 10 in opponent dropback success rate. The Cowboys will also likely have to go to the air often to keep pace with the Ravens offense, which should lead to even more yards for the Dallas wideout.

Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+120)

With Zay Flowers still sidelined, I expect Jackson to lean on his tight end early and often in this game, especially in the red zone. Andrews has hauled in 10 receptions for 98 yards through the first two games, but he's still seeking his first touchdown. Now is as good a time as any for him to record his first score of 2026.

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