Ravens vs. Cowboys Score Prediction for NFL Week 3 (Can Baltimore Bounce Back On Road?)

The Dallas Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of 1-1 teams on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys opened the season with a road loss to the Giants before getting a blowout win over the Commanders in Week 2.

It was the opposite for the Ravens, who went on the road for a 41-23 win over the Colts before getting upset by the Saints as -8.5 home favorites.

Baltimore won the last meeting against the Cowboys, 28-25 on Sept. 22, 2024.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 3 matchup.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens -3.5 (-105)

Cowboys +3.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Ravens: -175

Cowboys: +145

Total

52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Line Movement: The spread has moved an important half point from -3 to -3.5 since the odds opened for this matchup, with the total going up by a point as well.

Ravens vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

It's been a long time since we've seen a team "deserve" to win a game to the extent they did, but ended up losing, as the Ravens did this past weekend against the Saints. Just take a peek at this Net Success Rate chart to see it visualized.

Did we really get beat that bad? Comparing offensive success rates for NFL games in Week 2: pic.twitter.com/0XSyMQgzR7 — Sam Hoppen (@SamHoppen) September 21, 2026

That's why I'm not too concerned about the loss and still feel confident laying the points with the Ravens in this spot. They lead the NFL in Net Yards per Play (+2.1), and their offense ranks inside the top six in both EPA per play and success rate. The weak part of their team has been their defense, which ranks in the middle of the pack in most metrics.

The Cowboys seem to be the same Cowboys from a year ago. Their defense has been one of the worst in the league, ranking 29th in opponent EPA per play and 31st in opponent success rate. That means their offense may have to score every time they touch the ball if they want to keep pace with the Baltimore offense.

Pick: Ravens -3 (-110) via BetMGM

I completely agree with MacMillan on this one, and that chart really explains it all. The Ravens are going to be hungry heading into Dallas, against a Cowboys team that really hasn’t been all that impressive.

Both of these teams should be able to put up some points as well. The Ravens have allowed 47 points in two games, with the Cowboys allowing 48.

Final Score Prediction: Ravens 27, Cowboys 23

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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