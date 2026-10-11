Ravens vs. Falcons Score Prediction for NFL Week 5 (Can Atlanta Cover After Odds Shift?)

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to make it three wins in a row when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.

After getting upset by the Saints, the Ravens beat the Cowboys 34-31 in Brazil and clawed out a 24-18 win over the Titans last week. Lamar Jackson was injured in that game, though, and may miss this primetime matchup.

The Falcons are looking for another primetime victory after a 45-24 blowout win in New Orleans on Monday night. It was their second straight blowout victory after a 35-14 rout in Green Bay the week prior.

Which birds will fly higher on Sunday night?

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 5 matchup with a final score prediction.

Ravens vs. Falcons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Ravens +3 (-102)

Falcons -3 (-118)

Moneyline

Ravens: +142

Falcons: -170

Total

43.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Line Movement: The Lamar Jackson injury news has drastically shifted things since the odds opened for this game. The Ravens were -3.5, but the Falcons are now favored by three points. The total has also come down from 46.5 to 43.5.

Ravens vs. Falcons Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to 272 Bets column, in which he picks each game every week:

Maybe this is a sell-high spot on the Falcons, or maybe they truly are a completely different team with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. One thing we know for certain is that their defense has been one of the best units in the NFL to begin the season, so I'm ready to buy-in on this team and bet on them to once again pull off the upset on prime time.

The Ravens also may not have Lamar Jackson for this game, as his status is still up in the air as of writing this article. If he can't go for Baltimore, don't be surprised if Atlanta closes as the betting favorite ahead of kickoff on Sunday night. Jump on the Falcons as underdogs while you can.

Pick: Falcons +130 via BetMGM

MacMillan got a great number on the Falcons early in the week, and that would be the easy play to take them as home underdogs. However, things may not be as easy with this spread now at Falcons -3.

I still like the home team, but I think the total has come down a bit too much given Atlanta’s offensive output recently and Derrick Henry still being Derrick Henry for the Ravens.

Final Score Prediction: Falcons 27, Ravens 23

Unlock $100 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings . Sign up and place a $5 bet and you will receive $150 in bonus bets no matter what.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.